REMEMBERING RAZ: Ballina rugby union club will hold a memorial day for Raz Burtonwood at Quays Reserve, Ballina on Saturday.
Sport

Rugby club set to pay tribute to Raz

Mitchell Craig
by
1st May 2019 5:01 PM
Subscriber only

BALLINA rugby union club is holding a memorial day for Raz Burtonwood when it plays Grafton in Far North Coast rugby union at Quays Reserve, Ballina, on Saturday.

Burtonwood was reported missing on February 16 when he didn't return from his usual morning ocean swim at Lighthouse Beach.

The search was suspended after four days.

The Seahorses were one of several sporting clubs in Ballina that Burtonwood had ties to and they invite everyone to attend on Saturday.

He was also well known as a teacher at Ballina High School, rugby league player, outrigger canoeist and runner.

It will be a big day at the rugby club with the President's Cup playing alongside first and second grade for the first time in a few years.

There will also be a women's game, with first grade kicking off at 3.15pm.

Spectators are encouraged to attend and stay around after the game for a post-match function at the club.

It will already be an emotional day for Ballina following the death of Far North Coast referee Ian Hooper on Saturday.

Hooper collapsed after having a heart attack on the field seven minutes into the reserve grade game against Lennox Head at Williams Reserve, Lennox Head.

"He touched people's lives and he will be sadly missed,” Far North Coast Rugby Referees Association president Allan Thomas said.

"From a zone's perspective, he will be sorely missed as a friend, mentor, coach (and) referee.

"He has made an instrumental and massive contribution to the Far North Coast and has left a big hole in our association.

"We would like the community to acknowledge the feats this person has made to the community at large.”

His funeral will be held tomorrow at Gummifera Gardens, Lismore Crematorium, Skyline Rd, Goonellabah at 11am.

