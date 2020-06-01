Menu
STAY SNUGGLED: The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting colder weather fo the first week of winter across the Northern Rivers. Photo: Snuggle sack, Etsy.
News

Rug up, it’s going to get very chilly

Alison Paterson
1st Jun 2020 4:00 PM
IF YOU don’t have any flannelette jim jams, this is the week to invest.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, a strong cold front will cross New South Wales on Monday and it’s already making its presence felt.

While on the Northern Rivers we don’t have to worry about the snow, the winds will certainly be showing us where they came from.

For the rest of Monday, the BOM said the Northern Rivers will be mostly sunny wth the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon or evening near the Queensland border, near zero chance elsewhere and daytime maximum temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

On Tuesday, although it will be sunny with light winds becoming westerly 20 to 30km/h in the morning then becoming light in the evening, you will need that hot water bottle.

Overnight temperatures predicted to drop in Lismore to a low of 5 degrees head of Wednesday’s sunshine and a maximum of 19.

Thursday and Friday will be almost identical with a low of 8 and a top of 18 or 19, with it predicted to be partly cloudy with medium (50 per cent) chance of showers and light winds.

And Saturday should be a tough warmer at 21 degrees with a 40 per cent chance of showers and some light winds.

