Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Parramatta Eels' Clint Gutherson has been appointed co-captain of the club after only one game back from a long break through injury. Picture: Brett Costello
The Parramatta Eels' Clint Gutherson has been appointed co-captain of the club after only one game back from a long break through injury. Picture: Brett Costello
Rugby League

All hail the king! Eels turn to captain Gutho

21st Apr 2018 1:35 PM

PARRAMATTA Eels star Clint Gutherson has been named co-captain for the rest of the season.

Gutherson will share the role Tim Mannah and Beau Scott.

In a surprise bid by coach Brad Arthur to revive the winless club, the trio will rotate the captaincy duties.

 

"Each player brings different strengths to our team, and Clint has certainly proven his leadership skills and deserves to be rewarded for it," Arthur said.

"Clint will have the opportunity to develop as a leader under the tutelage of two experienced captains in Tim and Beau."

After a season-ending knee injury last year, Gutherson made his comeback  in last week's loss to Canberra.

"It's a massive honour to share the captaincy of this club and I'm looking forward to leading our team for the rest of the season," he said.

Related Items

Show More
beau scott clint gutherson nrl parramatta eels tim mannah

Top Stories

    Cops allege $100,000 stolen property at OMCG home

    Cops allege $100,000 stolen property at OMCG home

    News POLICE from the Tweed Byron Target Action Group allege they found more than $100,000 worth of stolen property at the home of an Outlaw Motor Cycle Gang member.

    • 21st Apr 2018 1:41 PM
    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    'We know who they are': Locals fed up with young criminals

    Crime Ballina residents say it's time to name and shame

    Universal Medicine under the spotlight

    Universal Medicine under the spotlight

    News Northern Rivers group responds to news of investigation

    Pam's 42 years at popular Chinese restaurant

    Pam's 42 years at popular Chinese restaurant

    News Lismore "gem” says it's finally time to retire

    Local Partners