Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
China's Vice President Xi Jinping talks with then-Prime Minister Kevin Rudd in 2010.
Politics

Rudd warns of return of the 'yellow peril'

26th Nov 2019 2:26 PM

FORMER prime minister Kevin Rudd has blasted the Morrison government's management of the China relationship and warned of a return of the "yellow peril".

Mr Rudd acknowledged managing relations with China had always been difficult, but urged the government to develop a clear and consistent strategy.

"It should be crystal clear about our national objectives in relation to China, just as it should be clear in its understanding of what China's objectives are in relation to Australia," he said in Canberra on Tuesday.

More Stories

Show More
china former prime minister international politics kevin rudd

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Aircraft working to protect properties

        EMERGENCY WARNING: Aircraft working to protect properties

        News RESIDENTS are being urged to stay alert and enact their bushfire plan if necessary.

        Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        premium_icon Why Doug Anthony is an all-star in my mind

        Politics Former staffer looks back on a glittering career

        How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        premium_icon How to get your hands on a Byron Bay cultural relic

        News Council hold two sale events for those claiming Lighthouse birds

        Woman accused of $66,000 fraud will go to hearing

        premium_icon Woman accused of $66,000 fraud will go to hearing

        Crime A Lismore woman is facing fraud allegations in court