Ballina fullback Luke Simpson scored a hat-trick against Byron Bay in FNC rugby on Saturday.
Ballina fullback Luke Simpson scored a hat-trick against Byron Bay in FNC rugby on Saturday.
Ruck and roll with the best

Mitchell Craig
19th Jun 2019 7:00 PM
Luke Simpson, Ballina

Still new to the game, coming from a rugby league background, and has made a habit of scoring freakish tries along the way. Simpson has been filling in at fullback and scored three tries in a man-of-the match performance against Byron Bay recently.

Romey Vassell,

Byron Bay

His best year playing in the Far North Coast competition and he has already scored seven tries at centre while creating opportunities for other players around him.

Vassell has always had plenty of ability and has overcome injuries in recent seasons to play consistently each week.

Sam Dwyer, Lennox Head

His defence is spot on and he plays well above his weight at flanker in what is already a small Lennox Head forward pack. He was a standout in a badly beaten team against Wollongbar-Alstonville earlier this month and is getting through plenty of carries when the Trojans have possession.

Josh Damen,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Completes an already stacked backline and could be the most naturally gifted player in the competition with the way he glides around the park.

He definitely has the best flick pass and footwork at the moment and looks to be doing it easy in the handful of games he's played.

Ed McGrath,

Grafton Redmen

Strong representative campaign with FNC in the second row and almost made the NSW Country team off the back of it. The Redmen have enough talent to play semi-finals this year and they will be tough to beat with the hard edge McGrath brings to the team.

Lismore Northern Star

