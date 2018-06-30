Ruck and roll, top 10 rugby players

NUMBER TWO: Lennox Head centre Zac Beecher is one of the best players in FNC rugby union.

NUMBER TWO: Lennox Head centre Zac Beecher is one of the best players in FNC rugby union. John Bungate

1: Ben Damen, Wollongbar-Alstonville

Current New South Wales Country Cockatoos five-eighth and is steering Wollongbar-Alstonville around the park with a dominant kicking game.

The Pioneers are always going to be competition favourites while he is in the team and he looks set for a big finish to the season.

2: Zac Beecher, Lennox Head

Special talent and still relatively new to the game after only two years first grade experience having represented the NSW Country rugby league team at hooker.

3: Harvey Bell, Byron Bay

All skill and is the most dangerous Byron Bay player on the field whether he plays centre, fullback or halfback.

4: Hamish Mould, Wollongbar-Alstonville

Hits and sticks like Velcro and the best thing the Pioneers did was move him to flanker from five-eighth.

5: Tom Watson, Ballina

One of the more exciting players to watch, whether he is running the side from five-eighth or in more open space at fullback.

Represented NSW Country at Under-20 level last season and is a big reason Ballina has won 10 straight games.

6: Nick Pennisi, Wollongbar-Alstonville

Dominant in everything he does and has been rock solid in the Pioneers forward pack.

Pennisi has been a standout each week in a forward pack that boasts the likes of hooker Bill Johnston and No 8 Steve Mison.

7: Dan Rollinson,

Bangalow

Bangalow is a more confident side when Rollinson is on the park and they have been big improver's under his reign as captain.

Rollinson made the initial NSW Country team this season and is a similar mould to retired Lennox Head No 8 Jeff Wilson who was dominant for a number of years in first grade.

8: Andrew Burke, Ballina

The glue that holds everything together at Ballina and has been close to the Seahorses best each season since 2010.

No one deserves a first grade premiership more than Burke and Ballina will need him at the helm to win it this season.

9: Dru Baggaley, Byron Bay

A big body at the back of the scrum and has already barged his way over for eight tries this season.

Byron Bay are capable of some real damage in the forwards with Irish No 8 Jack Cooke rejoining the side in recent weeks.

10: Paul Crozier, Lennox Head

Crozier has been a constant threat in the Trojans backline for almost a decade and covers most positions.