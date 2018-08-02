Ruck and roll into rugby finals

TOP FORM: Lennox Head flanker Luke Mounic on the charge for the Trojans against Casino in Far North Coast rugby union.

TOP FORM: Lennox Head flanker Luke Mounic on the charge for the Trojans against Casino in Far North Coast rugby union. John Bungate

Ryan O'Connor,

Ballina

New Zealand import that has added a harder edge to the Ballina forward pack since coming into the second row.

The Seahorses strength is their forward pack and the extra experience O'Connor has will be invaluable in the semi-finals.

Works well with second-row partner Ryan Hamilton and Ballina will take it up a gear with front-rower Sam Pearce and flanker Andrew Burke returning from injury.

Harvey Bell,

Byron Bay

Dominated at the weekend and has bagged five tries on two separate occasions in games this season.

One of the best players to come into the competition in recent years and Byron Bay are serious contenders with Bell and back-rower Jack Cooke in the side.

Bell will relish the chance to take on competition leaders Wollongbar-Alstonville next weekend.

Luke Mounic,

Lennox Head

Teenage flanker that has made a name for himself in the Trojans forward pack this season.

Lennox Head have genuine match-winners in the backline with the likes of centre Zac Beecher who can match it with the defending premiers.

Mounic has stepped his game up in the absence of injured captain Sam Powell who is long odds to return from a broken ankle.

Nick Pennisi,

Wollongbar-Alstonville

Works well in tandem with flanker Hamish Mould and both scored tries in a 37-19 win over Ballina in the top-of-the-table clash at the weekend.

Fierce competitor who spent time playing in Sydney and has been one of the Pioneers best each week this season.

Five-eighth Ben Damen is a constant threat and fullback Sam Kerry has hit form while they still have second-rowers Steve Mison and Matt Scott to return to the forward pack.

COMING UP

Wollongbar-Alsonville take on Southern Cross University at Lyle Park, Wollongbar.

It is a beyondblue fundraiser day for the home side with a jersey auction post game.

Bangalow plays Byron Bay in a local derby at Schultz Oval, Bangalow.

Lismore has its final home game of the season against Casuarina at Lismore Rugby Park.

Casino hosts Ballina at Albert Park.