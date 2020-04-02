Menu
Aydan Wyse, who travelled the country collecting rubbish, has been denied bail.
News

Rubbish ‘hero’ behind bars, claims he has coronavirus

Aisling Brennan
2nd Apr 2020 12:00 AM
IT was his dream to “clean up the Clarence” one yellow bin bag at a time, but Aydan Wyse won’t be picking up rubbish anytime soon after he was arrested for public indecency and claiming he had coronavirus.

Mr Wyse was arrested on March 29 after he allegedly “wilfully and obscenely exposed” himself on Union and McLachlan Sts in Maclean, according to court documents.

Police will allege he also made people fearful after he stated: “don’t come near me, I have coronavirus” during the incident.

The Grafton man has been charged with exposing himself in view of a public place or school, behaving in an offensive manner in view of a public place or school and giving false information that puts a person or property in danger.

Mr Wyse had recently returned to Grafton after he’d spent two years travelling across the country picking up rubbish on the road, as part of his “One man’s effort to clean up the Clarence” project.

He’d initially started the project in 2018 to change his life around, after he started to suffer from depression following a family breakdown.

Speaking with The Daily Examiner last month, Mr Wyse said he was astonished at how communities as far as Cairns had welcomed him along his journey.

“It’s the little things you don’t even realise helps – like someone waving and saying thanks, the appreciation keeps my spirits up and keeps me going,” he said.

Mr Wyse appeared before Lismore Local Court on Monday, where he was denied bail.

He is yet to enter any official pleas and will return to court on April 6.

Lismore Northern Star

