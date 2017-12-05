Menu
Rubbish and recycling predicted to get out of control

Extra rubbish services will be provided to cope with demand over the Christmas period. Mike Garry
Samantha Poate
by

WITH the festive season upon us our rubbish and recycling can get a bit out of control.

Byron Shire Council has told their residents not to worry as they ramp up their bin collection services to cater for the extra boxes, wrapping, bottles and general waste this Christmas and New Year holiday period.

For two weeks from Monday 25 December to Sunday 7 January, residents can place all three bins on the kerbside for weekly collection.

Byron Shire Council's Team Leader for Resource Recovery Lloyd Isaacson said the need for extra waste services increases at Christmas and New Year.

"People often have visitors and people are socialising more and while our residents do a great job recycling and reducing their waste, at this time of year there can be a lot more to contend with,” Mr Isaacson said.

"That's why Council has introduced the extra collection services this year.

"We understand that it's a busy time for people, but we encourage the community to continue to reduce, reuse, recycle even when the extra collections are provided.”

Mr Isaacson said that people should mark the extra collections services on their calendars now so they don't forget.

"We will be reminding people as Christmas gets closer but if a bin is not out for collection we are not able to send our trucks back,” he said.

