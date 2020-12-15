Menu
FLOOD TOURISTS: SES Lismore City Unit has called on people driving around town to look at flooding to go home as they are impeding the flow of residents and businesses trying to get their belongings to higher ground. Photo: Alison Paterson
News

Rubberneck flood tourists told to stay at home

Alison Paterson
15th Dec 2020 1:00 PM
PEOPLE driving around Lismore to take a gander at rising floodwaters and closed roads have been criticised by emergency services workers.

On Tuesday afternoon the NSW State Emergency Service Lismore City Unit posted on social media that flood tourists should go home and stay there.

“If you are driving around Lismore to ‘take a look’ at the floodwaters, stop it and go home,” the post said.

“The situation changed rapidly overnight and we now have businesses and families trying to move stock and belongings (and) they should not have to be doing a slow crawl across Fawcetts Bridge (which links the Woodlark and Molesworth Streets intersection with Bridge St) simply because you are curious.

“We cannot stress this enough and we are disappointed that it even needs to be said.

“If you are not helping someone, get out of their way.”

Lismore Northern Star

