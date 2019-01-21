Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pets & Animals

'That's the worst condition I've seen a dog in'

by Luke Simmonds
21st Jan 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RSPCA is investigating after an abandoned dog was found so severely underweight "it looked like his head was caved in".

The 10-year-old Staffordshire cross named Stig was found sheltering under a tree in 31-degree heat about 2pm on Wednesday in Wayland Circuit, Morayfield by resident Madi McCarthur.

"I went to see if he was all right and straight away I noticed the hip bones," she said.

"I grabbed some water and my neighbour helped me carry him into the backyard because he didn't want to walk. He was quite lethargic."

Stig the 10-year-old English Staffordshire was found abandoned and severely underweight in Morayfield.
Stig the 10-year-old English Staffordshire was found abandoned and severely underweight in Morayfield.

Ms McCarthur said she took the pooch to a vet while she waited for an RSPCA inspector to arrive - that's when she noticed just how bad his physical state was.

"The vet took one look and said 'that's the worst condition I've seen a dog in'," she said.

"Above his eyes he had two dints either side.

"I asked why his head looks like that and the vet said 'that's where muscle is supposed to be'.

"The muscle deterioration in the head was so bad it looked like his head was caved in.

"His body was basically eating itself."

Stig was picked up by an RSPCA ambulance and is now recovering at its Wacol facility before being fostered out.

Spokesman Michael Beatty said it was possible he had a parasite. "The dog's doing okay," he said.

Stig is recovering in care of RSPCA but has a long way to go.
Stig is recovering in care of RSPCA but has a long way to go.

"It's been put on a feeding plan then it will go into foster care while it builds up weight, but it's not likely to be up for adoption anytime soon."

This comes a week after Caboolture was named Queensland's worst suburb for animal cruelty complaints to the RSPCA.

Morayfield was the second worst for at least four consecutive years. RSPCA is investigating.

The staffordshire cross was found near Bunnings at Morayfield.
The staffordshire cross was found near Bunnings at Morayfield.
animal abuse editors picks pets rspca

Top Stories

    Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

    Man to be flown to hospital after single vehicle crash

    News EMERGENCY services remain at the scene at Bentley.

    Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

    premium_icon Firies rescue cat on a hot tin roof

    News The feline was unable to get down from the tall building

    • 21st Jan 2019 5:14 PM
    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    Richmond Valley Council toughens up water restrictions

    News Sprinklers and fixed hoses will be banned from Friday

    Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    premium_icon Former Casino police officer shot in Glen Innes incident

    News Sgt Mark Johnston praised for his bravery at domestic incident