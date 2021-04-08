RSL makes official decision on Anzac Day march

ANZAC DAY WREATHS: Wreaths laid at the Lismore Anzac Day main service by Army, Air Force and Navy force personnel and on behalf of emergency service organisations, community groups, schools and individuals to mark the 2019 Anzac Day main service.

The Lismore RSL sub-branch has revealed their plans for 2021 Anzac Day commemorations but not without some COVID-19 changes.

The Lismore sub-branch had originally withheld its full schedule due to “the ever-changing NSW Health Directives”.

However, preparations for April 25 are now full steam ahead with some new restrictions, according to secretary Wilson McClelland.

QR codes will be sent to participants partaking in marches and commemorative services and the codes will also be placed in and around the march assembly area and route.

There will be sign in books available for those who cannot access the QR code and schools have been requested to keep a roll of marches.

All spectators are to adhere to COVID Social Distancing rules.



Hon McClelland also warned attendees the Lismore Workers Club is not able to provide breakfast for non-veterans this year.

The dawn service begins at 5am with the main march commencing at 8.30am at the bottom end of Molesworth St, adjacent to Browns Creek Car Park.

Those wishing to march at 5am should assemble prior to 5.10am at the corner of Molesworth and Magellan Sts.

For further information, contact the sub-branch on LismoreSB@rslnsw.org.au or 0400252119