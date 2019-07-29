RSL data breach exposes Gympie vet to hackers

GYMPIE veteran Chris Kirby wants an explanation.

Troublesome emails and phone calls are coming in at the rate of 10 a day.

And that is only part of the suffering Mr Kirby has experienced since his RSL identification details were sent in error to 138 fellow RSL members.

He does not know who they are, but they know his full name, date of birth, RSL membership number and home and mobile phone numbers.

And that has enabled strangers to access his Google account and even change his password.

"I'm not changing my phone number and email address. My mother has them and she's 85," he said, explaining that he did not want her to be unable to contact him.

"People are scamming me, trying to rob me and trying to take our money. I'm keeping a close watch on my bank accounts, but no money has gone missing yet. I don't know it's just me or if there are other people affected.

"I don't know how many there might be or where they are and I don't know who the information was sent to."

Mr Kirby said he had just received an email saying his Google account had been signed into a new Apple iPhone. "You're getting this email to make sure it was you."

It was not Mr Kirby and he is worried about who might be using his phone identity and having him pay the bill or accessing sites he does not want to be linked to.

Mr Kirby said RSL Queensland contacted him earlier this month telling him that the breach occurred on June 12 at 5.08pm, when "an email containing some of your personal information was sent in error to 138 RSL members.

"This inadvertent disclosure was identified as a suspected data breach by State Branch on 3 July 2019," the letter, from state secretary Scott Denner said.

"We are doing everything possible to remedy the suspected data breach.

"Most urgently we have requested the 138 members to immediately and permanently delete the email and attachments containing all personal information," the letter said.

RSL Queensland yesterday promised to comment as soon as possible.