Royals wish Prince Philip happy 99th birthday

The royals have congratulated the Duke of Edinburgh on his 99th birthday but won't be able to deliver their wishes in person due to coronavirus lockdowns.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's Kensington Royal social media account tweeted: "Wishing a very happy 99th Birthday to His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh!"

The post included an image of William with his grandfather as they watched the Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham in 2015, and one of Kate with Philip at the Patron's Lunch celebrations for the Queen's 90th birthday in 2016.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall also wished the duke a "very happy 99th birthday".

Their Clarence House account shared an image of a young Charles with his father in a motor boat at Cowes in 1957, and another of them together, smiling at one another, in Poundbury, Dorset in 2016.

The royal family have been staying apart in lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, and communicating via Zoom video calls, FaceTime and by phone, as they are expected to do for Philip's birthday.

Charles is 800km away from Philip and the Queen, at Birkhall in Scotland with Camilla.

The Queen and Philip's other children, the Princess Royal, the Duke of York and the Earl of Wessex, are at their separate homes.

William and Kate are in Norfolk with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, while the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and one-year-old Archie are in Los Angeles.

The duke's birthday celebrations in the sanctuary of the Berkshire castle will be low-key.

He was photographed with the Queen to mark his birthday at Windsor Castle, where they have been staying for the past 12 weeks.

The portrait was the first public image of the duke for nearly six months. He was last seen leaving hospital on Christmas Eve.

Philip retired from official duties in 2017.

