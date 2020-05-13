Royals thank ‘incredible’ Aussie nurses

The royal family has dialled in to thank nurses from Australia and around the world for the "incredible" work they do on International Nurses Day.

The family released video on Tuesday showing the Queen, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Countess of Wessex and Princess Alexandra all speaking to nurses from around the world.

The family asked them about how they are coping during the pandemic and thanked them for the "incredible work they do daily".

The Duchess of Cambridge, and Sophie, the Countess of Wessex dialled in to speak to three Queensland nurses who work with Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Kate said she "would love to hear what it's been like on the ground" and was told it has been "as hectic as it has been around the world".

The Aussie nurses also said they had been "feeling the love" from the local community.

The calls were facilitated by Nursing Now, an organisation of which Kate is Patron. She wrote an open letter to the group thanking them for their work.

"The crucial, and often unsung, role that nurses play in global health care is needed now more than ever. In this, the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife, healthcare workers are facing unprecedented challenges in the fight against the global pandemic," she said.

"Often putting their lives at risk and separating from loved ones to protect them from harm, they are an inspiration to us all. We stand behind all nurses and commend their bravery."

Kate has also launched a photography exhibition documenting life in lockdown. Picture: Kensington Palace via Getty Images

The video also showed nurses from Sierra Leone, India, Malawi, the Bahamas, Cyprus and London speaking to the royals. The Queen spoke with Professor Kathleen McCourt who is President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation while Prince Charles also issued his own thanks after having recovered from the virus himself.

The royals have been heavily involved in the coronavirus response in the UK with the Queen issuing a national broadcast, speaking to Commonwealth leaders and working behind the scenes to support efforts, despite being isolated in Windsor castle.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have also worked hard to draw attention to mental health and open up about the challenges of home schooling in a series of video calls throughout the crisis.

