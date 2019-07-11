Royals spotted on rare family day out

The Duchess of Sussex has taken her son Archie on his first public outing with his royal cousins to watch his dad play polo.

Meghan was spotted arriving at the Billingbear Polo Club with her two-month son on Wednesday, just four days after his christening.

She cradled young Archie and kissed him on the head while watching from under the shade of a tree wearing dark sunglasses and an oversized dress.

The Duchess of Cambridge was also there with her three children, Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1, nearby. Prince Louis was spotted toddling around the grounds and wearing oversized sunglasses.

A sweaty Prince Harry with his wife and baby son. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Prince Harry and Meghan with baby Archie. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images.

Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex takes her son Archie to the polo. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP.

Meghan Markle with her son Archie in his first appearance since his christening. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP.

Prince Harry and Prince William played in the Khun Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha Memorial trophy to raise funds for various charities including African Parks, The English Schools Swimming and The Queen's Commonwealth Trust.

Prince Louis appeared the spitting image of big brother Prince George as he was chased around by his mum, wearing a midi-length sundress. At one point, Kate carried the one-year-old as he sucked his thumb.

The family appeared happy and relaxed, eating snacks out of the boot of their car on a rare family outing.

Britain's Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis play on the grass. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP.

Britain's Kate runs after Louis at the polo. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA via AP.

Prince William’s family watched him play in the charity match. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The King Power Royal Charity Polo.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex competes during King Power Royal Charity Polo Day. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The King Power Royal Charity Polo.

It comes after the Duchess of Sussex was labelled a "nightmare" and accused of making a "massive faux pas" by appearing at Wimbledon wearing jeans and watching friend Serena Williams, rather than Andy Murray on Thursday last week.

An official organising Meghan's visit to the court last week told The Times "it was a nightmare, she was a nightmare." A source from the All England Club said she wanted to watch the tennis "incognito but there were problems".

"They couldn't invite her into the Royal Box because she was wearing jeans but that didn't really matter because all she wanted to do was come and watch Serena," they said.

"Andy Murray was on Court 1 afterwards and it was a massive faux pas not to watch a Brit when she is signed up to the royal family".

The Duchess of Sussex watches the Serena Williams match.

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex compete in the polo trophy. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images for The King Power Royal Charity Polo.

A palace source said the Duchess only wanted to watch her friend Serena play on court one and had no intention of going to the royal box on centre court.

The Duchess of Sussex had been slammed in the UK media for "random control freakery" after a bystander accused her minders of restricting fans from taking pictures.

A spokesperson for Wimbledon said: "The All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) was delighted to welcome HRH The Duchess of Sussex in a private capacity to The Championships to watch her friend Serena Williams compete on No.1 Court.

"The Duchess was greeted by AELTC Chairman Philip Brook at the Players' Reception on arrival before making her way to No.1 Court, and it was always the intention that the visit would be only for the one match.

"Any suggestion that The Duchess's visit was anything other than a privilege is categorically not the view of the AELTC and she is always welcome to attend The Championships."

The wife of John McEnroe, Tatum O'Neal, also slammed the US-born Duchess as "tacky", saying she had hoped Meghan would be "the next Princess Diana" but it seemed like "it's all about her".