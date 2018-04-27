Have Royals let baby name slip?

HAVE the Royal family accidentally let slip the name of the new prince?

Prince William has been doing his best to keep the name of his new son a secret but that might not have been enough.

As he opened the Greenhouse Sports Centre in central London with his brother Prince Harry, the second in line to the British throne simply offered that he was "working on it" when asked whether he and wife Kate had decided on a name for the newborn, who came into the world earlier this week.

Bookies have Arthur down as a favourite but that appears to be a bad tip, if the Royal website is any indication.

Kensington Palace may have inadvertedly revealed the name via their official website. A page specifically for Prince Albert appears to have been created by the website editors.

When searching for 'Prince Albert', via https://www.royal.uk/prince-albert, users are met with a page that says Access Denied - You are not authorised to access this page.

It is the same page users are met with when they search for George or Charlotte.

However when searching for other possible names, such as James, amateur sleuths are met instead with the alert: 'Page not found - the requested page could be found.

As the world waits impatiently for the announcement of the newborn's name, the Palace has given little indication as to when it will be officially revealed.

The revealing link on the official Royal website. Picture: www.royal.uk

The Sun reports both George and Charlotte were named fairly quickly, breaking tradition with their parents and grandparents as Prince William's name was not released for a week and Prince Charles' for a month.

However, we found out about Prince George on July 24, 2013, two days after he was born and one day after Kate left hospital.

Kensington Palace released a statement saying: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their son George Alexander Louis.

"The baby will be known as His Royal Highness Prince George of Cambridge."

Princess Charlotte was also named two days after she was born, on May 4, 2015.

A tweet sent out by Kensington Palace said: "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to announce that they have named their daughter Charlotte Elizabeth Diana.

"The baby will be known as Her Royal Highness Princess Charlotte of Cambridge."

If Kate and Wills follow the examples of their previous children, we would discover the new royal baby's name very, very soon... potentially even today.

IS ARTHUR ON THE MONEY?

The bookies' favourite for the name is Arthur, although James, Albert and Philip are also in the running.

Kensington Palace announced that the baby boy had been born at 11.01 on the morning of April 23, 2018.

The mum-of-three went into labour first thing in the morning and Kensington Palace tweeted that she had headed to St Mary's Hospital.

There was already speculation Kate was due on April 23, St George's Day, with Kensington Palace previously only confirming that she was due in April.

Arthur is the bookies' favourite for the new prince's name. Picture: The Sun

Her two previous births were fairly quick affairs.

Kate was in hospital just over 24 hours when she gave birth to George.

And for Charlotte, Kate was in and out in just ten hours.

Her third birth followed suit, with Kate leaving the hospital at 6pm to return home with baby No3.

The couple now have three children.

WHAT HAPPENED WHEN KATE WENT INTO LABOUR?

Kate Middleton was taken by car to the hospital.

As with her previous births she entered the hospital by a discreet side-entrance.

The royal couple tried to minimise the disruption to the staff and patients at the hospital.

A press area was sectioned off outside St Mary's Hospital.

Kensington Palace issued a notification that Kate had been admitted to hospital in the early hours of Monday, April 23.

King Arthur is revered as one of Britain’s greatest leaders. Picture: News Corp

They did the same in 2015, with the birth of Princess Charlotte.

And they later tweeted: "Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well."

They also sent a press release and a tweet confirming the couple had welcomed a baby girl.

With Prince George, social media skills were still being finetuned, and it was Clarence House which announced the Duchess of Cambridge had been admitted to St Mary's Hospital in the early stages of labour.

Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Duchess of Cambridge at the Lindo Wing of St. Mary's Hospital, Paddington after the birth of their third child. Picture: Mega

Only several hours later after he was born did they send out a tweet and a press release confirming Kate had given birth, and that it was to a boy.

The British Monarchy also released a statement on its Facebook page, which confirmed Prince William was there for the birth along with other formalities.

An unofficial town crier also stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing and announced the births of Prince George and Princess Charlotte - and he did the same with for the new baby.

Parts of this article originally appeared in The Sun and are republished here with permission.