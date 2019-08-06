Harry and Meghan become Instagram fans of Lennox charity

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ride in an open-topped carriage through Windsor Castle after their wedding in St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (Aaron Chown/pool photo via AP)

A LENNOX Head-based charity is one of two Australian organisations, and one of only 15 worldwide, which will have a right royal following in August.

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, began following Rafiki Mwema's Instagram account from about 5pm on Monday evening.

It was enough to make Sarah Rosborg, a founder of the charity which provides safe houses for abused children in Kenya, to throw down her cooking tongs.

"I was cooking dinner when I found out (of the royal announcement)," she said.

"I was waiting all day to find out.

"I threw down the tongs. It's very exciting.

"And I hope (the royal following) translates into money."

ROYAL FOLLOWING: Founder of the charity Rafiki Mwema Sarah Rosborg, from Lennox Head (left), and director Claire Harding, are excited Prince Harry and Meghan will be following the charity's Instagram account through August. Graham Broadhead

The Insta move followed a call by the royals last week to their 9.3 million followers to nominate "Who is your force for change?".

Ms Rosborg said Rafiki Mwema might not be a household name, but the charity has a very active social media following, which led to the nominations rolling in - she's not sure how many people nominated the charity, but she has seen "hundreds".

MORE ABOUT RAFIKI.

Rafiki Mwema was established in 2013 by Ms Rosborg, and Ann-Marie Tipper in the UK, and has four women on the board.

The safe houses it runs are located on a secure 14-acre property known as Doyle Farm and currently are home to 70 children from as young as 18 months old, up to 18 years old.

A further 150 children that have returned home to their communities are under the care of Rafiki through the Rafiki Mwema Outreach Program.

Ms Rosborg said the social media power of the royals has been an Insta success with Rafiki Mwema' s its own Instagram account attracting an extra 2000 followers, and counting, to now hit 20,000 following the royal announcement.

Rafiki Mwema is currently funded by sponsorship and donations.

The monthly running costs are currently $45,000, but that increased as the number of children moving into their care increases, as well as the number of children that return home under Rafiki Mwema's watchful eye until they turn 18.

The charity's goal is to secure large sponsors to ensure the running costs are met and other large projects can get underway to help transform more lives in Kenya.

Claire Harding, Rafiki Mwema director from Lennox Head, said: "We desperately need more people to know about the work we do at Rafiki Mwema and we need them to dig in their pockets to help us continue this work".

"Along with our ongoing fundraising for the children in our immediate care, we do as much as we can in the communities.

"We recently lobbied the courts and fundraised to install video links into courtrooms, so that not only our own children, but other traumatised children and adults do not have to face their attackers in the courtroom - something that negatively affects the outcome of many trials."

The charity's Instagram account is rafikicastle and the website its rafikimwema.com.