Rovers striker see-ing double

RICHMOND Rovers leading goal-scorer Jonathon See and Lismore Thistles Keea Parrish have won Football Far North Coast male and female Player of the Year awards.

See also received the men's premier division Golden Boot and replicated his performances in 2014 when he also collected both major trophies.

Parrish has had a fabulous season and is also a national representative in Futsal and was the Lisa Casagrande Medal winner in 2017 for best player in the grand final.

The annual soccer awards were held at the Lismore Workers Club auditorium with 250 people, including players, club supporters and volunteers, joined with guests from the community to celebrate another huge year for the sport in the region.

Most of the 24 clubs were represented, with awards presented to recognise individual, team and club performances.

Young striker Stephanie Foreman from the Mullumbimby Brunswick Valley club won the women's premier division Golden Boot despite missing several weeks due to injury.

Paul Albertini was named Coach of the Year for his efforts in guiding Thistles to Callan McMillan and Pointscore titles in the women's premier division this year.

South Lismore Celtics coach Cameron Hyde was a popular winner of the men's premier division Coach of the Year after taking his side from Division One in 2017 and promotion to the premier league and a top three finish this season.

Anthony Smith picked up a third consecutive Referee of the Year award and Alstonville was named club champions for 2018

Trophies were also presented across each of the fourteen senior male and female competitions.

Tumbulgum Rangers Sports Club stalwart Brian Breckenridge was awarded the Birmingham Dedication to Football Award to add to his extensive array of accolades received over an extraordinary sixty years of involvement with the game.

Mr Breckenridge, who is a Life Member of both Football Far North Coast and Tumbulgum Rangers Sports Club, continues to be activity involved at the Tweed-based club along with his wife Sue, have given many years of service to the game.

Football Far North Coast General Manager Steve Mackney provided attendees with an overview of the season highlighting the milestone player participation numbers climbing beyond 7150 and the various talented players and match officials who have achieved State representation this year.

Mackney also applauded the strategic relationship with Southern Cross University Football Centre and with various commercial partners like Newcastle Permanent Building Society and Tursa Employment and Training.

Men's premier division Team of the Year: Chris Jones, Shayne Smith, James Tomlinson, Gabe Vidler, Patrick Kable, Tom Pitman, Oscar Stahl, Kurt Walker, Bob Mullenburg, Jonathan Pierce and Jonathon See.

Women's premier division Team of the Year: Karoline Verrall, Breanna Gatt, Thaya Evenden, Brooke Sheehan, Brittany Webster, Elsa Mangan, Zoe Corbett, Caitlyn Moss, Lisa Bolt, Stephanie Foreman and Keea Parrish.