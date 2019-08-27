Rovers are ravaged by injuries

FINALS FOCUS: Rovers Bobby Bugden in a men's premier division soccer game earlier this season. He will be a key play in the semi-finals.

FINALS FOCUS: Rovers Bobby Bugden in a men's premier division soccer game earlier this season. He will be a key play in the semi-finals. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

AN INJURY-ravaged back end of the season has hampered Richmond Rovers ahead of its qualifying semi-final against South Lismore in Far North Coast premier division soccer.

Rovers have finished third and coach Todd Jones is hoping a number of his players will be back on deck in time for Friday night's clash at Nesbitt Park, South Lismore.

"It has been a long season and injuries have been a killer for us,” Jones said.

"The extra round means we've had mid-week games and guys haven't had from Saturday to Saturday to recover.

"I'll have to see over the next few days who's available.

"But we should be excited for this time of year. The whole side has worked hard and it's up to us on how far we want to go.

"South Lismore will come out firing and we should get a decent crowd out there.”

Rovers won back-to-back premierships in 2014 and 2015 and made it as far as the grand final last year.

They were favourites in the premiership decider before a 2-0 loss against Byron Bay, with the Rams taking the 2019 minor premiership.

Rovers have only had one win in their past five games in a 4-1 effort against wooden spooners Ballina.

They were unable to find the net in a nil-all draw in the final round of the competition against Goonellabah at the weekend.

"Last year we had a very good team and we've been playing without a lot of that experience,” Jones said.

"Everyone will have to be ready to go and we'll look to play strong around the midfield.”

Rovers will look to 2018 Golden Boot and Football Far North Coast Player of the Year Johnathan See.

They also have the likes of strikers Andrew Casagrande and Connor McIntosh in the squad, along with the experienced Bobby Bugden and Shayne Smith.

Kick-off is 7pm.

In other games, Bangalow hosts Lismore Thistles in the elimination final at Jeff Schneider Field, Bangalow, on Saturday at 2.30pm.

Bangalow has had a strong finish to the season, winning four of its last five games including a 3-1 effort over Thistles.