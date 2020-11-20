Routine traffic stop reveals truck packed with 85kg of dope

Police have charged two men after 85kg of cannabis was allegedly located in a truck on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale on the night of Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Police have charged two men after 85kg of cannabis was allegedly located in a truck on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale on the night of Thursday, November 19, 2020.

TWO men have been remanded in custody on serious drug supply charges after a traffic stop near Byron Bay.

Phu Long Tien, 24, and Quan Khai Tran, 23, were arrested after police allegedly found 85kg of cannabis in the rear of a Pantech truck on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale.

Police will allege highway patrol officers stopped the truck because of a traffic offence about 11.25pm on Thursday.

Police have charged two men after 85kg of cannabis was allegedly located in a truck on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale on the night of Thursday, November 19, 2020.

They will allege police became suspicious after speaking with the two men and, upon searching the truck, they found 186 packages of cannabis.

The men were arrested and taken to Byron Bay Police Station.

There, they were each charged with supplying a commercial quantity of a prohibited drug and drug possession.

No traffic charges were laid.

Police have charged two men after 85kg of cannabis was allegedly located in a truck on the Pacific Highway at Ewingsdale on the night of Thursday, November 19, 2020.

They were both refused bail to go before Ballina Local Court today.

In court, a barrister represented both men via email and the case was adjourned to Byron Bay Local Court on Monday, November 23.

A Vietnamese interpreter is expected to appear by video link on that day to assist both accused.

Neither of the men applied for bail and it was formally refused.