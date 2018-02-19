Menu
Routine gun check escalates into crime scene

Police established a crime scene at a Jiggi home after suspected cannabis plants were found during a gun compliance check.
Claudia Jambor
by

POLICE uncovered a stash of suspected cannabis crops during what started as a routine gun compliance check near Lismore.

Officers discovered the plants, cannabis oil and leaf product while inspecting a 54-year-old man's firearms and storage on Friday morning at a property at Jiggi, Rd Jiggi .

A crime scene was established as additional officers were called in to seize 26 suspected cannabis plants as well as the oil and leaf products.

Richmond Local District acting crime manager, Detective Acting Inspector Russell Ewing said the plants would be analysed to confirm the plant's were cannabis.

Detective Acting Insp Ewing said the man's firearms licence was suspended after it was found one of his two registered firearms was illegally stored.

He said police were "very strict” on firearm management in order to ensure public safety.

"If they end up in the wrong hands they could do all sorts of untold damage in the community,” Detective Acting Insp Ewing said.

The 54-year-old man will face Lismore Local Court next month.

Topics:  cannabis guns northern rivers crime police richmond police district

Lismore Northern Star
