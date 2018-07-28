Rous Function Center destroyed by fire

ROUSE FIRE: Serendip Plantations Function Centre goes up in flames.

A TRACTOR fire is thought to be responsible for a large blaze that has destroyed a well-known Northern Rivers wedding and function centre south-east of Lismore yesterday.

The Serendip Plantations Function Centre on Rous Rd at Rous Mill was burnt to the ground on Friday afternoon.

Reports that Rous Rd Primary School school was destroyed are incorrect.

New South Wales Crime Scene Investigation Unit are currently on-site gathering evidence for a report to the Coroner.

No lives were lost but the estimated damages bill is in excess of $750000.

Several vehicles including the tractor, the shed and the function shed have been destroyed.

Emergency services were called to initial reports of a house fire at 312pm.

Fire Rescue NSW crews from Goonellabah, Ballina and Alstonville attended plus HAZMAT Goonellabah, NSW Rural Fire Rous and Lismore and Ballina Police.

Ballina Police Acting Inspector Tom Kirk told The Northern Star that a tractor in the shed on the macadamia plantation had caught fire.

Insp Kirk said a person who leases the workshop from the macadamia farm was elsewhere on the property when he heard a large explosion.

When he entered the shed he saw his John Deere tractor on fire.

He was unable to dous the flames with an extinguisher and called the fire brigade.

Fire crews fought the blaze but were unable to stop the flames from destroying the function enter. Crews were on scene from 310pm to 630pm to mop up the fire.

The blaze is also being investigated by Ballina detectives.