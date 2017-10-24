Roundabout chaos is almost over

A new $3.8m roundabout at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard at Byron Bay will open this week.

THE new $3.8 million two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard at Byron Bay is expected to be open on Thursday October 26.

And just in time, as residents have been wondering what the hold up was.

"Just curious - how long does it take to build a roundabout? They built an entire freeway faster than the Sunrise roundabout,” Kimberley Lipschus posted on a Facebook group.

Construction for the project started eight months ago.

The project, which was jointly funded by Byron Shire Council and a $2 million grant from the RMS Black Spot program, is the first in a series of projects to improve the flow of traffic on Ewingsdale Road.

Byron Shire Council's Director, Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said whilst the roundabout will be open to traffic this week, delays in obtaining approval to move an existing power pole in the middle of the road, means the roundabout will need to be partially closed for a short time in November.

"Council was hoping the approval for the removal of the power pole would be given at the same time the roundabout was being built but it has taken longer than expected and 40km/hr speed limits will remain in place until the pole is gone,” Mr Holloway said.

"The next major project on Ewingsdale Road will be the construction of a new roundabout at Bayshore Drive which is expected to start in early 2018.”