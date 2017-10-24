25°
News

Roundabout chaos is almost over

A new $3.8m roundabout at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard at Byron Bay will open this week.
A new $3.8m roundabout at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard at Byron Bay will open this week.
JASMINE BURKE
by

THE new $3.8 million two-lane roundabout at the intersection of Ewingsdale Road and Sunrise Boulevard at Byron Bay is expected to be open on Thursday October 26.

And just in time, as residents have been wondering what the hold up was.

"Just curious - how long does it take to build a roundabout? They built an entire freeway faster than the Sunrise roundabout,” Kimberley Lipschus posted on a Facebook group.

Construction for the project started eight months ago.

The project, which was jointly funded by Byron Shire Council and a $2 million grant from the RMS Black Spot program, is the first in a series of projects to improve the flow of traffic on Ewingsdale Road.

Byron Shire Council's Director, Infrastructure Services, Phil Holloway, said whilst the roundabout will be open to traffic this week, delays in obtaining approval to move an existing power pole in the middle of the road, means the roundabout will need to be partially closed for a short time in November.

"Council was hoping the approval for the removal of the power pole would be given at the same time the roundabout was being built but it has taken longer than expected and 40km/hr speed limits will remain in place until the pole is gone,” Mr Holloway said.

"The next major project on Ewingsdale Road will be the construction of a new roundabout at Bayshore Drive which is expected to start in early 2018.”

Topics:  building better regions byron bay ewingsdale road northern rivers roads roundabout

Lismore Northern Star
Meet the man who blew up Byron's jetty

Meet the man who blew up Byron's jetty

"ALL this blood and guts was running into the water which was attracting fish and sharks."

Crackdown on badly behaved councillors

Tough new rules are being proposed for local councils across NSW.

Tough new rules for our elected representatives

Driverless cars 'a game changer for road safety'

ABOVE: Ben Franklin, Andrew Constance, Melinda Pavey and Thomas George announce a new 40-year vision for transport.

What will regional transport look like in 40 years?

Black economy creates a $40 billion black hole

BLACK ECONOMY: The ATO estimates about 1.6 million businesses (mostly micro and small businesses with an annual turnover up to $15 million) operating across 233 industries, are part of the cash economy and not fulfilling their legal obligations.

Paying cash-in-hand and avoiding tax has a negative impact

Local Partners