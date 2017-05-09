Round Oz Ride donates to Lismore flood appeal

Kyogle's Peter 'Kog' Godfrey and his son, James making a generous donation of money raised from the showing of their film to the Lismore Council Flood Appeal.

ORGANISERS of the premier of Round Oz Ride raised $645.25 for the Lismore Council flood appeal.

The film about a Kyogle father and son duo on a journey around Australia, shot through a go pro lens, was set for a screen test at the end of March, however was postponed to April 15 due to the devastating floods.

Peter Godfrey, leading man of the film, said he decided to use the screen tests as an opportunity to raise some money for the Lismore flood appeal.

"I saw the devastation in Lismore, all the piles of rubbish outside every house on every street and it was just heartbreaking, so I thought it was a good idea to raise a bit of money," Mr Godfrey said,

There were three showings of the film, with entry only costing viewers a gold coin donation.

Mr Godfrey, his son James and the film producer Chris O'Reilly are now set to take their film to the Cannes Film Festival this weekend and are hoping for a great result.

"We just had such a great trip around Australia, we rode around back in 2013 in 40 days. And it was such a great trip and film, which should help a lot of people around the world."