Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Roughead with premiership teammate Josh Gibson. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
Roughead with premiership teammate Josh Gibson. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
AFL

Roughy retires: Champion Hawk gets farewell game

12th Aug 2019 8:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Hawthorn champion Jarryd Roughead has officially announced his retirement from the game and will be given a farewell game this weekend.

Roughead, who has been playing in the VFL, will be recalled to the senior team for Sunday's clash against Gold Coast.

Whether the four-time premiership hero and former captain would be given a farewell game had been a topic of debate and discussion for weeks, with coach Alastair Clarkson hesitant to guarantee him a final game.

But on Monday afternoon the Hawks confirmed both his retirement and his farewell match.

"I've had an amazing 15-year journey with the Hawthorn Football Club," Roughead said.

"I am content with everything I have achieved in my career to date and I know it's the right time for myself, my family and the club.

"To play this great game for such a long time and to have experienced success like we have is something I'll never take for granted.

 

Jarryd Roughead with the 2015 premiership cup. Picture: Mark Dadswell
Jarryd Roughead with the 2015 premiership cup. Picture: Mark Dadswell

 

"I want to thank everyone at the Hawthorn Football Club for supporting me through all the highs and lows. The bonds and friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

Roughead has played 282 games for Hawthorn and was part of the 2008, 2013, 2014 and 2015 premiership teams.

"Rough has been an outstanding custodian of the brown and gold for such a long time," Clarkson said.

"His football smarts, resilience and intensely competitive spirit are what make him one of those rare, special players that don't come along too often.

"Like any player who plays for a long period of time, Rough has had to endure both the highs and the lows that life can sometimes present, while playing footy at the elite level. In these times, he has always demonstrated courage, humility and dignity.

"We are lucky to have witnessed such an extraordinary career."

 

 

Roughead with premiership teammate Josh Gibson. Picture: Wayne Ludbey
Roughead with premiership teammate Josh Gibson. Picture: Wayne Ludbey

More Stories

Show More
afl hawthorn jarryd roughead
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'Pure stupidity': 100 firefighters battle 20 blazes

    premium_icon 'Pure stupidity': 100 firefighters battle 20 blazes

    News A SENIOR firefighter has blasted landowners for what he calls "pure stupidity” in burning off during windy conditions.

    #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News Childcare worker, midwife and Hollywood superstar make the list

    Wheels still turning after 50 years at Lismore track

    premium_icon Wheels still turning after 50 years at Lismore track

    Motor Sports Share your racing memories with the club

    Killed by pirates, lost in a storm or boat capsized?

    premium_icon Killed by pirates, lost in a storm or boat capsized?

    News After 21 years, Ken's disappearance still baffles his Ballina mates