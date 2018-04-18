Rough surf alert for beaches

ROUGH WAVES: Lifesavers ask beach-goers to only swim between the flags and if unsure of their ability, stay on the sand as rougher conditions hit Northern Rivers beaches this week.

SCHOOL holidays traditionally mean a visit to the beach and this unseasonably warm weather makes taking a dip even more tempting.

But hazardous surf conditions mean beach-goers need to take extra care.

While the Northern Rivers beaches are not seeing the extreme hazards experienced to the south between Coffs Harbour and Bateman's Bay, lifesavers are asking people to be extra-cautious.

Lifesaving Far North Coast' Chris Samuels said rough conditions mean people should stick to swimming only at patrolled beaches.

"Otherwise swimmers should stay out of the water,” he said.

"People should always swim within their abilities and listen to the directions of lifeguards.”

Mr Samuels said anyone unsure of their ability should stay out of the water for a couple of days until conditions calm down.

He said while conditions further south of the state are more treacherous, we could see rougher conditions over the next few days.

"Swimmers should be cautious as we might see a flow-on effect with the swell,” he said.

"So we urge everyone to be wary.”