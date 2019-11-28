Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cricket

Rotation policy? Aussies unchanged for Adelaide

28th Nov 2019 3:39 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AUSTRALIA have named an unchanged team for the second cricket Test against Pakistan starting on Friday.

Australian captain Tim Paine says there's no reason to change the side that trounced the tourists by an innings and five runs in the first Test in Brisbane.

The Australians will keep Michael Neser in Adelaide as a standby for any potential concussion substitute while releasing batsman Cameron Bancroft and paceman James Pattinson to Sheffield Shield games.

Stream the Australia v Pakistan Test Series Live & Ad-Break Free During Play with KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14-day free trial & start streaming instantly >

 

Mitchell Starc has often been the victim of Australia's fast bowling depth but proved irresistible to selectors with the pink ball in hand.

The left-hander, who has made a slight tweak to his action, made a stunning return to the XI after playing just one Ashes Test in England.

Coach Justin Langer praised Starc for his professionalism during the long Ashes tour.

"What's impressed me is how hard he's worked, and he worked really hard with [bowling coach] Troy Cooley through the Ashes when he wasn't playing," Langer said before the first Test against Pakistan.

"I love Mitchell Starc's development . . . his maturity through that period of not playing four of the five Test match."

More Stories

australia v pakistan cricket second test
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents share weird ways to save water

        premium_icon Residents share weird ways to save water

        News Readers share some of the more creative, quirky ways you save water.

        • 28th Nov 2019 2:00 PM
        RFS predict fire flare-up today

        RFS predict fire flare-up today

        News DESPITE seeming to have charred so much of the landscape around New Italy, Ashby...

        ‘Fire painter’s’ brush with Mt Nardi fire

        premium_icon ‘Fire painter’s’ brush with Mt Nardi fire

        News Ten local master woodfire artists exhibit their beautiful works

        Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        premium_icon Your chance to get discounted festival tickets

        News Besides cheaper tickets to Falls, Secret Sounds’ first ever Black Friday sale will...