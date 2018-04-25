Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TOURING: Comedian Ross Noble is coming back to the Northern Rivers.
TOURING: Comedian Ross Noble is coming back to the Northern Rivers. Contributed
Whats On

Ross Noble brings latest show to Lismore

Javier Encalada
by
25th Apr 2018 1:01 PM

POPULAR English comedian Ross Noble has confirmed a Northern Rivers show as part of his next tour.

El Hablador (Spanish for The Speaker) is the new stand up routine the comedian is bringing to Lismore.

In an introductory video to his show, Noble said the routine followed his personal stand up style.

"It's basically just me doing what I do," he said.

"Just going on stage, talking and that, there is no theme, there is no high concept."

Noble, 41, rose to mainstream popularity through making appearances on British television, particularly interviews and on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You.

In 2007 he was voted the 10th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups and again in the updated 2010 list as the 11th greatest stand-up comic.

 

ON THE ROAD: Comedian Ross Noble.
ON THE ROAD: Comedian Ross Noble. Photographer: Guy Levy

According to the comedian's Wikipedia page, Noble has two daughters, Elfie and Willow, with his Australian wife, Fran.

They lived on a farm in a semi-rural town on the northern outskirts of Melbourne, until it was destroyed by the 2009 Victorian bushfires.

Noble and his family were not harmed in the fire, but they returned to the UK in 2010.

 

English funnyman Ross Noble.
English funnyman Ross Noble. Andy Hollingworth

El Hablador will be Noble's 16th comedic tour since 1999.

The show contains mild language and content of an adult nature. Advised for ages 15+.

Duration is 2hr 10min, including a 20-min interval.

Related Items

comedy lismore lismore city hall northern rivers entertainment ross noble whatson
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Shark sightings close beaches, lifesavers on high alert

    Shark sightings close beaches, lifesavers on high alert

    Breaking "FROM South Ballina to Pottsville, there are large balls of bait fish close to shore and a large number of sharks feeding on them."

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:21 PM
    PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn services

    PHOTOS: Thousands gather for dawn services

    News From babies to great grandparents, all were there to pay respects

    Ballina KFC is a 'disgrace': YOUR SAY

    Ballina KFC is a 'disgrace': YOUR SAY

    News Locals not surprised that complaints have been made

    • 25th Apr 2018 12:00 PM
    Sudden closure of Lismore service station

    Sudden closure of Lismore service station

    News The servo shut its doors this week

    Local Partners