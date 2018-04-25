Ross Noble brings latest show to Lismore

TOURING: Comedian Ross Noble is coming back to the Northern Rivers.

POPULAR English comedian Ross Noble has confirmed a Northern Rivers show as part of his next tour.

El Hablador (Spanish for The Speaker) is the new stand up routine the comedian is bringing to Lismore.

In an introductory video to his show, Noble said the routine followed his personal stand up style.

"It's basically just me doing what I do," he said.

"Just going on stage, talking and that, there is no theme, there is no high concept."

Noble, 41, rose to mainstream popularity through making appearances on British television, particularly interviews and on panel shows such as Have I Got News for You.

In 2007 he was voted the 10th greatest stand-up comic on Channel 4's 100 Greatest Stand-Ups and again in the updated 2010 list as the 11th greatest stand-up comic.

According to the comedian's Wikipedia page, Noble has two daughters, Elfie and Willow, with his Australian wife, Fran.

They lived on a farm in a semi-rural town on the northern outskirts of Melbourne, until it was destroyed by the 2009 Victorian bushfires.

Noble and his family were not harmed in the fire, but they returned to the UK in 2010.

El Hablador will be Noble's 16th comedic tour since 1999.

The show contains mild language and content of an adult nature. Advised for ages 15+.

Duration is 2hr 10min, including a 20-min interval.