Rosie Batty says school 'pioneering'

CHANGNG THE WORLD: Rosie Batty, front left with staff from Casino West and Casino Public Schools. Principal Garry Carter, front right, and back right principal Michael Taylor and mayor Robert Mustow at back.

"LUKE was murdered as an act of power and control and as an ultimate act of revenge.”

Rosie Batty pauses for a moment.

The audience at the Casino RSM Club lean in to hear her soft, calm voice.

"It is difficult to live with,” she said.

Ms Batty has campaigned for changes to family violence since the bleak day her 11-year-old son Luke Batty was killed by his father.

There is a quiet and gradual revolution happening in Casino Public Schools around family violence and 2015 Australian of the Year Rosie Batty was there to support a program called the Casino Way.

She said the only way to change the culture of family violence was to teach school children about respect.

"The work in these school is new and pioneering,” Ms Batty said. "I'm not stupid. I understand the challenges ahead but we are part of a squeaky wheel.”

What drives Ms Batty are the statistics.

A woman was killed every week day to family violence and one in three children were affected by violence in the home, she said.

"I live with the loss of Luke every day and I can't bring him back,” she said. "I try to be the best person I can be every day. My mission is not fulfilled until we see the stats decline.”

Casino Public School principal Garry Carter and Casino West principal Michael Taylor spoke about the way schools could play a part in changing the culture of violence.

"This is not a program you find in a folder,” Mr Carter said.

"Yarning circles are a powerful part of the program at both schools where students learn to listen to each 'with their heart'.” The conversation circles created trust.