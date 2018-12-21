New ‘Aussie bar’ to open with XXXX Gold cocktail

Burleigh is about to unveil a fair dinkum Australiana themed bar.

WHACKO the diddle-o! The Coast's first Aussie-themed bar is set to open soon, complete with Bunnings-style snags and Milton Mango cocktails.

Rosella's will be opening at Burleigh Heads in the coming weeks, dedicated to Australiana and childhood nostalgia.

From food, drink and fit-out, business partners Jon Debeere and Jack Connor are dedicated to bringing the Gold Coast a spot that is quintessentially Australia.

"The name of the bar is Rosella's because it's an Australiana-themed bar showcasing quintessential Australian food," Mr Debeere said.

Jack, left, and Jon are partners at the new Australiana themed bar called Rosella's. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

"A lot of things people remember from childhood - the family barbecue, the pub meal, everything we remember from living here but you can't get all in one place.

"But we'll also have a strong focus on using native ingredients that are grown here in Australia."

It's no exaggeration to say there is a focus on Australiana.

On the food side will be what Mr Debeere called "an ode to the Bunnings sausage sanga", as well as Vegemite and cheese jaffles, cabanossi sausage fondue and oysters with fingerlime and macadamia.

The bar is still under construction but will be looking schmicko soon. Picture Glenn Hampson

Lovers of classic Aussie beers will be pleased to know they will be on the drinks list, as well as Aussie modern brews.

Mr Debeere also wants to craft a strong Australian boutique wine list for vino lovers such as himself.

But the real stars are the cocktails that feature Aussie icons including Zooper Doopers, lamington, pavlova and even the Milton Mango, made with XXXX Gold.

The Australiana theme continues inside, with Mr Debeere describing the fit-out as similar to a "mid-century Australian pub".

Rosella's will be located at 1730 Gold Coast Highway, next to new Cantonese restaurant Mr Hizola's and around the corner from other bars including Nightjar and Lockwood.