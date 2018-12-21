Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Burleigh is about to unveil a fair dinkum Australiana themed bar.
Burleigh is about to unveil a fair dinkum Australiana themed bar.
Food & Entertainment

New ‘Aussie bar’ to open with XXXX Gold cocktail

by Sally Coates
21st Dec 2018 11:21 AM | Updated: 11:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

WHACKO the diddle-o! The Coast's first Aussie-themed bar is set to open soon, complete with Bunnings-style snags and Milton Mango cocktails.

Rosella's will be opening at Burleigh Heads in the coming weeks, dedicated to Australiana and childhood nostalgia.

From food, drink and fit-out, business partners Jon Debeere and Jack Connor are dedicated to bringing the Gold Coast a spot that is quintessentially Australia.

"The name of the bar is Rosella's because it's an Australiana-themed bar showcasing quintessential Australian food," Mr Debeere said.

Jack, left, and Jon are partners at the new Australiana themed bar called Rosella's. Picture: Tertius Pickard.
Jack, left, and Jon are partners at the new Australiana themed bar called Rosella's. Picture: Tertius Pickard.

"A lot of things people remember from childhood - the family barbecue, the pub meal, everything we remember from living here but you can't get all in one place.

"But we'll also have a strong focus on using native ingredients that are grown here in Australia."

It's no exaggeration to say there is a focus on Australiana.

On the food side will be what Mr Debeere called "an ode to the Bunnings sausage sanga", as well as Vegemite and cheese jaffles, cabanossi sausage fondue and oysters with fingerlime and macadamia.

The bar is still under construction but will be looking schmicko soon. Picture Glenn Hampson
The bar is still under construction but will be looking schmicko soon. Picture Glenn Hampson

Lovers of classic Aussie beers will be pleased to know they will be on the drinks list, as well as Aussie modern brews.

Mr Debeere also wants to craft a strong Australian boutique wine list for vino lovers such as himself.

But the real stars are the cocktails that feature Aussie icons including Zooper Doopers, lamington, pavlova and even the Milton Mango, made with XXXX Gold.

The Australiana theme continues inside, with Mr Debeere describing the fit-out as similar to a "mid-century Australian pub".

Rosella's will be located at 1730 Gold Coast Highway, next to new Cantonese restaurant Mr Hizola's and around the corner from other bars including Nightjar and Lockwood.

bar beer burleigh heads cocktails editors picks gold coast rosella's xxxx

Top Stories

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    Three-car crash at Wollongbar, woman rushed to hospital

    News THREE vehicles have collided and a woman has been treated by paramedics before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:10 PM
    'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    premium_icon 'What I did wasn't the smartest thing to do': Ballina man

    Crime The 32-year-old told the court his actions were "stupid”

    • 21st Dec 2018 12:00 PM
    Woman smashes windows at police station

    premium_icon Woman smashes windows at police station

    News Two people arrested over separate incidents

    • 21st Dec 2018 11:30 AM
    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    'Please help this beautiful family': Dad still critical

    News Husband and father-of-two still critical after skateboard accident

    Local Partners