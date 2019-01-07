Rose rises but Jai flies high

TOP THREE: Mr Modified series feature race winner at Lismore Speedway John Rose (centre) with second placegetter Mitch Randall (left) and third placegetter Scott Cannon.

JOSH ROSE took out the second round of the Mr Modified series however Jai Stephenson was the overall winner at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

Stephenson (408 points) clinched the two-round series with a fifth place finish in the feature race.

Another former national titleholder, Mark Robinson (396), was second in the final points standings and the consistent Mitch Randall (393) third.

Randall finished second to Rose in the 40-lap main event on Saturday night following a similar result in the first round on December 26.

Third to the chequered flag in the second round was Scott Cannon while Trent Scofield was fourth.

The 40-lap final was a rough and tumble affair almost from the outset after Andrew Pezzutti, Harley Wright and Cannon were caught in a tangle of cars.

Pezzutti sustained a flat tyre in the incident and restarted from the rear of the field.

Scofield set the pace early.

Lee Gorton, after leading from the start, continued to run near the front as Randall got underneath Robinson.

Stephenson and Cannon ran side by side in an enthralling battle for the minor placings before another yellow light slowed the action.

Scofield led the way as Rose also ran strongly, while Pezzutti made a strong charge from the back.

Rose and soon after Randall then passed Scofield.

Pezzutti's race was run after 17 laps when he headed to the infield with a transmission failure.

Gorton, still in contention, had a coming together with Rose, which also involved Paul Booker, with 23 laps remaining.

Rose retained his position at the green light then Robinson spun at the restart with 21 laps left to run as he chased Randall.

Robinson came back to finish sixth in a strong drive.

Gorton also withdrew with a flat tyre and, despite the caution periods, Rose raced to the chequered flag with a good win from Randall and Cannon.

Pezzutti clocked the fastest lap of 14.082 seconds for an average speed of 102.258 km/h.

With points on offer, Robinson had earlier recorded two heat wins, while Pezzutti, Rose, Cannon and Wright won the other heats.

Other main event winners were Brock Youngberry (junior sedans), Thomas Marsden (four-cylinder sedans), Maddi McGee (production sedans) and Luke Grey (street stocks).

The Lismore action continues this Saturday night when the super sedans headline the show.