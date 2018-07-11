Menu
Rory Sloane has developed into one of the competition's elite midfielders. Picture: Michael Klein
AFL

Rory Sloane commits to the Crows — for life

by Reece Homfray
11th Jul 2018 11:18 AM
RORY Sloane will be a Crow for life after committing to Adelaide long-term and resisting offers to return to Victoria.

The superstar midfielder has rejected free agency in an enormous boost to the club, which has been hit hard by high-profile player departures in recent years.

Sloane, 28, has commited to the Crows for the next five years - with his new contract taking him to the end of 2023.

"This is a great footy club and I have said many times before how much I respect and love the place and people, particularly the playing group," Sloane said.

"There is always a lot to weigh up, especially given Belinda and I are about to start a family, and we have been in constant talks with the club for some time.

I'm super excited about what the future holds, both from a personal and football perspective.

"We have created a great environment where there is a genuine care for each other and strong desire to achieve the ultimate success."

Rory Sloane is set to remain an Adelaide Crow for the rest of his career. Picture: Darrian Traynor/Getty Images
Speculation that he could return to Melbourne next year had intensified all season, with Hawthorn and North Melbourne reported as among the frontrunners to lure him away from West Lakes.

But both Sloane - Adelaide's best player - and the Crows had maintained all season that they were comfortable with the situation.

Importantly, Sloane has remained happy with the direction of the club.

He missed 10 games with a foot ligament injury this season and it's understood he was eager to return to the field before making a decision on his future.

The Advertiser was told of a meeting between Sloane and the club in Melbourne on the weekend, but both Sloane's manager Alex McDonald and the Crows declined to comment on contract talks on the weekend.

After 171 games in 10 years with Adelaide, Sloane was a restricted free agent, meaning the Crows could match any offer he received from a rival club this season.

But it's understood the All-Australian midfielder and two-time club champion did not want a decision on his future to linger until the end of the year and a deal is close to being done. He signed his last contract for three years in 2015.

Adelaide drafted Sloane with pick No.44 in 2008 and he has developed into one of the elite midfielders of the competition.

