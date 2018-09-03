Tedseco primed for first finals fling

James Tedesco is ready for his first NRL finals series. Picture: Phil Hillyard

FINALLY, he will play in September.

After seven seasons and 112 NRL matches, James ­Tedesco will experience his first finals series when the Sydney Roosters play Cronulla on Saturday night at Allianz Stadium.

In 90 matches for previous club the Wests Tigers, Tedesco never contested a finals game.

It has taken just 22 games with the Roosters for Tedesco to burst into the finals series, the star fullback declaring: "I can't wait."

Roosters skipper Jake Friend added: "Now the fun starts."

Tedesco has spent previous Septembers at pool parties in Las Vegas, enjoying the sun of Cancun and basketball games in Los Angeles.

The Roosters warmed up for the finals with a 44-10 belting of wooden spooners Parramatta on Saturday night.

"It's my first finals series, I can't wait," Tedesco told Roosters TV.

"Whoever we play it will be a tough game. All the top-four sides are playing some good footy, just looking forward to it.

"We have been pretty disappointing in the last few weeks. We wanted to come out, play to our strengths. Our power game was outstanding and we got the result on the back of it.

"Our back five are powerful runners. They try and get our team on the front foot.

"When we're completing, 'Coops' (Cronk) and (Luke) Keary kick into the corners. That's when we play our best.

"It (being minor premiers) is a pretty good feeling. To get a home semi next week is pretty exciting."

James Tedesco celebrates scoring a try with Roosters teammate Cooper Cronk. Picture: Getty Images

Tedesco will confront another star fullback, Cronulla's Val Holmes, in the qualifying final.

The Roosters' 34-point win set them up for what will be one hell of a finals assault.

"We're looking forward to some semi-final footy now," Roosters forward Mitch Aubusson said.

"We have been here before and we can't wait for it. The footy goes up a level and we will have to be better than what we were (on Saturday night).

"We are so hungry for it and we want to get after it. We can't wait to see what the next few weeks have in store. It was really good to bounce back after a tough few weeks. It was a real, quality performance.

Mitch Aubusson says the Roosters can’t wait for the finals. Picture: Getty Images

"It (minor premiership) is a real great feat by the boys, who have put in all year. To come away on top of the table, that was one of our goals at the start of the year.

"We have ticked that off and will be really happy for a day and then we have to get ready for some semi-finals."

Friend is primed and pumped.

"That game (against Parramatta) for us was very important because we got our footy started for the finals," Friend said.

"But we are going to have to lift on that again."