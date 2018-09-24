Cronk injury similar to JT’s season-ender

Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk badly injured his left shoulder in Saturday night’s preliminary final against the Rabbitohs. Picture: AAP

COOPER Cronk could be risking his career if the Roosters halfback is to do what Johnathan Thurston could not and overcome a shoulder injury for Sunday's NRL grand final against former club Melbourne.

Cronk has been given until an hour before kick-off in the premiership decider to recover from what the Roosters described on Sunday as a "severe left rotator cuff injury".

The former Kangaroos and Queensland Origin No. 7 bravely battled through the painful injury for the entire second half of the Roosters' preliminary final win against South Sydney at Allianz Stadium on Saturday night.

Cronk was barely able to move his left arm, could not tackle effectively and had trouble catching, passing and kicking.

While the specific details of Cronk's injury are being kept secret, it is similar to the shoulder injury Thurston suffered during Game Two of last year's State of Origin series.

Thurston played through the rotator cuff injury for the remainder of the game, but was forced to undergo surgery days later after being told he risked permanent damage and an early end to his career.

Not much stopped Thurston throughout a glittering 17-season NRL career which saw the Cowboys legend rack up 323 NRL games and win four Dally M Medals.

But rotator cuff injuries can be serious and Cronk faces an uphill battle and the possibility of a career-threatening injury if he is to face the Storm at ANZ Stadium on Sunday.

Brisbane physiotherapist Brien Seeney, the man behind the popular NRL Physio social media account, said Cronk was at long odds to be fit.

"When you see the word 'severe' it usually indicates a complete tear," he said.

"If it's a complete tear, you're risking further damage and the function of the shoulder won't be anywhere near 100 per cent.

Johnathan Thurston after State of Origin III last year. The rotator cuff injury he suffered in Origin II ended his season. Pics Adam Head

"Once you start hearing 'severe' and rotator cuff … it's going to be a really tough week for him.

"You look at the risk of further injury, but his function is the biggest question and whether he can perform.

"You're in a grand final against Melbourne who will not exactly let him shy away from it.

"He'd be less than a 50 per cent chance of playing."

Cronk has proven in the past he has an ability to recover quickly from injuries.

Meticulous with his preparation and rehabilitation, Cronk worked around the clock to treat an ankle injury during the 2016 Origin series and managed to take the field.

Seeney said the carrot of playing in a grand final could spur Cronk to risk further injury.

"We've seen throughout the whole finals series blokes are playing with injuries that they would normally take two or three weeks off for because it's do or die," he said.

"I can guarantee if it was a regular season game, there's no way he'd be playing.

Cooper Cronk outside his home in Sydney on Sunday with his left arm immobilised. Picture: Luke Drew

"If it's a severe rotator cuff injury there's a very high chance he requires surgery.

"JT really wanted to play Origin III and they said 'no, there's too much risk for permanent damage'.

"He'd probably barely be able to move his shoulder. There would be lots of inflammation. The Roosters medical staff will be working overtime to try and settle that down and get some movement back.

"If by Thursday he has full range of movement and seems stable … then that will be a lot more indicative of whether he's going to play.

"It will be pretty obvious by mid-week whether he is a chance or not."

