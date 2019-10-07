Roosters star avoids $10k embarrassment

He's already got five locked away but Cooper Cronk's sixth premiership ring went missing in the Sydney Roosters change-room after the NRL grand final.

As the retiring halfback great fielded final questions from the media, a Sydney Roosters insider approached with the glittering prize in hand.

Replay the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership Grand Final in full on KAYO SPORTS. Get your 14 day free trial and start streaming instantly >

A search party had been scouring the changeroom for the ring, which is worth $10,000 and has 160 diamonds, finally located in an esky.

READ: Ref howler sparks Grand Final meltdown

"I found it for you," she said, handing over the ring to Cronk. "You're a godsend," he told her.

How could you lose your premiership ring?!

The veteran said he lost it during the team's immediate post-match celebrations.

"I think in all the jumping around and cheering; I've got bad fingers and it must have slid off."

The 35-year-old said he didn't keep his impressive collection of rings on display and this one would be added to the others.

He won rings in 2007, 2009, 2012 and 2017 with Melbourne and then 2018 and this one with the Roosters.

READ: Coach's icy reply to Thurston question

"It will collect dust somewhere," he said.

"I'm not nostalgic, it just sits somewhere in a box and they won't see the light of day." Cronk said he always believed the diamond-encrusted ring, which was designed this year by former North Queensland great Johnathan Thurston, would turn up. They have their player number engraved into them.

"There's only one of them so I people would know who it would belong to," he said.

Cronk celebrated the premiership victory and his final game in the NRL on the field with wife Tara Rushton.