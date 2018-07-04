Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — JUNE 15: Blake Ferguson of the Roosters celebrates a try during the round 15 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA — JUNE 15: Blake Ferguson of the Roosters celebrates a try during the round 15 NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the Penrith Panthers at Allianz Stadium on June 15, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Evans/Getty Images)
Rugby League

Ferguson joins Eels for 2019

by Phil Rothfield
4th Jul 2018 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Parramatta Eels have signed former Blues State of Origin winger Blake Ferguson on a three-year deal to start next season.

Ferguson will quit the Roosters at the end of the season to sign a $1.5 million contract with the Eels, his fourth club in the NRL following stints at Cronulla, Canberra and the Roosters.

The Roosters star knocked back an offer from the Newcastle Knights to accept Parramattaâ€™s offer.

Ferguson has been with the Roosters since 2015. Picture: Brett Costello.
Ferguson has been with the Roosters since 2015. Picture: Brett Costello.

He also had an approach from the Cronulla Sharks, who need to replace Newcastle bound Edrick Lee

He had been offered a one-year extension at the Roosters but wanted long-term security.

Ferguson has been off alcohol and gambling since going into rehab in the last off-season.

Watch the 2018 State of Origin Series LIVE or ON DEMAND anywhere outside AU, NZ and Pacific Islands on WATCH NRL. GRAB YOUR PASS NOW!

Related Items

Show More
blake ferguson nrl nrl2018 parramatta eels roosters

Top Stories

    Good boy: retiring police dog gets a fond farewell

    premium_icon Good boy: retiring police dog gets a fond farewell

    News POLICE said it was a bittersweet day as furry colleague departs.

    Baby humpback whale carcass moved from beach

    Baby humpback whale carcass moved from beach

    Environment The cause of death is unknown but samples will be looked at.

    The 22 groups sharing $140,000 for new projects

    premium_icon The 22 groups sharing $140,000 for new projects

    Community Projects include new toilet facilities and a creek rehabilitation

    Man's shock as possum drops into his stove fire

    Man's shock as possum drops into his stove fire

    Environment Sooty is the luckiest possum on the Northern Rivers

    Local Partners