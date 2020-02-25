Roosters crow on a soggy Saturday night at Calliope

Brothers' Jayke Collin is tackled during their A-Grade match against Calliope Roosters.

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Calliope Roosters' pre-season campaign has begun on a positive note.

The Roosters' men beat Fitzroy-Gracemere Sharks 18-10 at a rain-soaked Calliope Rugby League Fields on Saturday night.

ONE OR TWO TEAMS?

It still remains unclear as to whether the Roosters would have enough players to field a men's in the division one and two Rugby League Gladstone competitions.

Club president Matt Post said it was a good result and the club's women's side performed strongly as well also against the Sharks.

"It was a tough and solid game and all the players were equally challenged," he said.

"There was a really good team try scored in the first half and then we had just 12 players but were able to hold them out in the second half."

Post said the 'gap is closing' with regard to the club having a division one men's side in the Rugby League Gladstone competition this season.

"At the moment we have 30 registered players and we need more than that to be able to field both an A-grade and reserve-grade side, but at this stage have enough to have a reserve-grade men's team."

Post said it would be an 'ideal scenario' to have two men's teams as the club did last year.

SMALL TOWN

"Calliope is a small town and a rural town and we just have to do what's best for the club to keep it going in its 100th year," he said.

Post said the Roosters women fought well in a 26-10 loss.

"We have got a good bunch of ladies and have about 20-odd players signed up but always looking out for more," he said.

Post said the Calliope Roosters had 'gone alone' for 2020 after merging with Gladstone Valleys last season.

"It's a stand-alone women's Roosters and this is a better way to go," he said.

A rough RLG draw has been drafted and a GRL meeting will be held tomorrow to finalise this season's draw.

NEW PRES

Post took up the role as president in 2020 replacing Cameron Masters.

He said a date had not been set for the 100-year celebrations. "It's my first year as president and it's a milestone year so I wanted to step up to the plate.

He welcomes new players to the club and trainings are on Tuesday and Thursdays at 6pm. Post can be contacted on 0432418227.