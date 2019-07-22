Menu
Cronulla v Eels
Rugby League

Roosters confirm Flanagan’s signature

22nd Jul 2019 2:00 PM
The Roosters have landed Cooper Cronk's heir apparent after signing Cronulla halfback Kyle Flanagan on a two-year deal.

Flanagan, the son of former Sharks coach Shane, made his NRL debut last year after a sterling junior career.

The 20-year old has played eight NRL matches, scoring 42 points.

With Cronk retiring at season's end the Roosters needed a long-term replacement and they've found that in Flanagan.

"Kyle is a crafty playmaker and an exciting young talent, whose services we are delighted to have secured," said Roosters CEO, Joe Kelly.

"We look forward to welcoming Kyle to the Roosters and to watching his development over the coming seasons."

Cronulla were reluctant to release the up and coming playmaker but Chad Townsend and Shaun Johnson are effectively blocking his path to the NRL.

Flanagan could replace Cooper Cronk in the halves next season. Picture by Phil Hillyard.
"We are always disappointed to see our homegrown talent move on, but in saying that we respect Kyle's decision in requesting the release and wish him well in his future endeavours," said Sharks coach John Morris.

"He has proven his ability to play at an NRL level but obviously he thought his best opportunity to play in the NRL was elsewhere."

