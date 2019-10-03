Chef who kidnapped his partner fundraising for appeal

Daniel Rooney will have to self fund his appeal after being denied Legal Aid funding.

A CHEF who stalked, choked and drove his ex-girlfriend off a cliff will have to self fund his appeal after being rejected by Legal Aid.

Daniel Lewis Matthew Rooney, 26, was sentenced to 12 years' jail in March for the terrifying 2017 kidnapping where he held the young woman against her will for 16 hours before driving their car off the side of the Kuranda Range.

Rooney appeared by videolink in the Queensland Court of Appeal on Thursday where Justice Walter Sofronoff informed him that his request to be represented by Legal Aid was rejected.

Rooney said his next step would be to fundraise for legal representation because he did not feel he would be able to represent himself.

"I will need to raise money to fund the appeal I guess ... I'm not quite sure how long that's going to take me," Rooney said.

"I'm not sure if I'd be able to represent myself."

Rooney's appeal will next be mentioned on November 5. - NewsRegional

