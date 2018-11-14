Rookies rule on the greens

CLUB CHAMPION: John Lang (right) beat Robin Montague 31-20 in the clubs senior singles final at Evans Head Bowling Club at the weekend.

PAUL Sutton/Gary Ahrens (Grafton District), the Zone One reps in the Rookies' state pairs finals at Raymond Terrace at the weekend, won their first two games but lost the third. Their tally was wins of 15-8, 11-9 with a loss of 15-4.

The pairs title went to Jarred Fiddes/Brae Dare, of Wangi, a Lake Macquarie suburb, with an 18-3 win over a Moree duo in the final.

In the singles, Ballina's John Smith lost his three rounds. The singles crown went to South West Rocks bowler Ben Atterton who beat Jay Borstein (Moorefield) 17-3 in the decider.

It was the 10th time the Rookies' event has been contested at The Hangar, as Raymond Terrace's covered greens are called. The popular event has been built on an idea born in Bondi and The Hangar has become its traditional home.

The competition is for inexperienced bowlers who are in their first 30 months of playing the game. Over its 10-year history there have been almost 5000 entries in the singles and 4500 in the pairs.

Inclusive program

DOWN in Victoria they're rolling out a sensible plan aimed at making bowls more easily accessible to the community.

The Inclusive Action Plan, funded by Sport and Recreation Victoria, provides clubs with an understanding of their current position and allows for the creation of strategies for better programs and making the game more inclusive.

Says a Bowls Victoria spokesman: "Before we started thinking about what we wanted to achieve, we needed to get a clearer understanding of where we were currently at.”

This involved consulting a wide variety of groups and holding sessions with staff and receiving their suggestions.

Fitting tribute

WHEN Helensvale's Brett Wilkie received the recent award of International Bowler of the Year it was a farewell tribute to a man who has given so much on the green and is now devoting his energies to the game's administration.

After representing his country for nine years he gave up international play to further his job to head Bowls Queensland as its chief executive officer.

Wilkie was undoubtedly the most dominant player for Australia at the Trans Tasman series - a performance that earned him 22 more points towards the award than the next highest achiever. He also received a major share of votes from his teammates.

Classic win

EVANS HEAD'S $10,000 Seaside Classic Triples drew the usual eager contingents from interstate but the major honours went to an Evans Head team - the first time this has happened in the tournament's history.

Successful with an unbeaten five wins from five games with a hefty 67 shot margin were Ted Butler, Rod Greentree and Bryan Sten. Forty two teams filled the greens.

Club revival

MEANDARRA is a fly spot on the map, 340km west of Brisbane in the Western Downs region.

The population of the once thriving agricultural township, 361 at the 2016 census, has since dwindled to 200.

The local bowling club, down to just a couple of bowlers a few years ago, was on the brink of closure.

"There were a lot of people who didn't want to see the town lose its club,” an official says. "We decided to work at getting some grants and trying to update the club as much as we could with our limited budget.”

That done, there was a major change. The club now has its first pennant team in 20 years.

A small committee of dedicated volunteers have turned it into what they say is a "thriving centre of bowls in country Queensland”.

International competition

A STRONG contingent of Australia's top bowlers each year contests the Burnside Pairs in New Zealand, one of that country's most prestigious competitions.

Two pairs going to the event to be held on January 18-19 include three from our national teams - Chloe Stewart, Lynsey Clarke and Wayne Ruediger - and Scott Thulborn, an emerging Jackaroo and world champion of champions.

They will face some of New Zealand's best.

MY VIEW: ON BOWLS ETIQUETTE

MENTION etiquette on the green these days and the new crop of bowlers just know you belong with the dinosaurs.

My word bible describes etiquette as "conventional rules of personal behaviour in a polite society”. I prefer to think of it as a way of making our game more enjoyable.

A simple little action such as handing your opponent his bowl has disappeared. I have seen people whose back makes them suffer each time they pick up a bowl left to do it by an opponent who obviously regards the suffering as an advantage that can help him win.

I came across an article the other day about bowls etiquette. It was illustrated by bowlers in blazer and tie - thus indicating it belonged in a different era.

"Etiquette is relevant to attire, politeness and general behaviour and adds to the feel of the game,” the article said, giving a list of do's and don'ts as long as your arm.

Among them are: Be polite and friendly and don't use abusive language; commend your opponents when they play a good shot; admit you've made a fluke shot; keep silent while others are delivering their bowl; and the clincher - don't leave the green to have a cigarette.

That last one is unnecessary. Smokers don't have to leave the green. Clubs even provide them with big jam tins at each end of the green for spit-dampened butts to be thrown in.