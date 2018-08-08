Rookie sensations take to the greens

WHAT A TEAM: Father-son duo Paul Earl and Darcy Earl won the Zone One Champion of Club Champion Pairs.

NORTH Coast rounds of the Rookies - the highly popular state-wide competition limited to those who have played bowls less than 30 months - will start at Ballina and Cabarita Beach with the singles on October 6-7.

The pairs are at the same two venues on October 13-14. The zone finals of both are at Ballina RSL on October 20-21.

To be eligible, bowlers must not have played with any club anywhere in the world before April 1, 2016.

Winners of the zone rounds qualify for the state finals at Raymond Terrace on November 10 for pairs and the next day for the singles.

Sectional play is scheduled for each morning, proceeding to a knockout until a winner is found.

Entries can be made online and will close on August 31.

MY VIEW: ON THE ROOKIE COMPETITION

WHOEVER it was in Bowls NSW that dreamed up the idea of a comp for newcomer bowlers has done the game and those with limited experience a heck of a worthwhile service.

The learner is insecure at the start of his career in the sport and feels left out when established bowlers don't invite him to join them in competitive play.

With the state-wide Rookies competition he is up against those of similar experience. Being able to participate that way boosts his confidence and he's able to display his potential without embarrassment.

When established skips tend to avoid the learner it's a confidence destroyer and often leads to the newcomer giving the game away. The Rookies event fixes that.

Its popularity is an indication that this is one way of keeping newcomers interested and helps to improve their game.

Legends win

SOME of the biggest names in bowls, past and present, took to the Engadine greens in the annual Legends versus Greenkeepers match.

It was the usual hard-fought event, this year won by the Legends 137-126.

At the conclusion of play, the NSW Greenkeeper of the Year was announced.

The award went to Ben Morthorpe who looks after the Cabramatta turf.

Big tournament

LISMORE City will give you a warm welcome to its Farewell to Winter carnival on August 25-26.

This year the format has been revamped, the total prize pool has been boosted by nearly $500 and the number of daily team prizes increased from four to six.

On the Saturday it's men's three-bowl triples, 12.30pm start; next day starting at 10.30am it's Open three-bowl triples, same format. Both are two rounds of 13 ends.

In Round Two, winners play winners, losers play losers.

Nominations must be in by 5pm two days before play with a maximum of 24 teams.

The cost is $45 a team and includes snacks between rounds and at end of play.

Phone 6621 5991.

Long history

THE 138th annual general meeting of the Royal NSW Bowling Association Ltd will be held on September 27.

Game changer

LISMORE Heights last week staged its 100th Super Friday Pairs - the comp that survived the near closure of the club to become the most popular regular midweek event on the bowls calendar.

First held in 2009, in its nine years it has given prizemoney of $48,000.

Says organiser Jim Rank: "While our Heights bowlers have strongly supported the event we have been gratified with the participation of bowlers from local clubs. Those visitors usually make up about a quarter of the field."

Pairs teams that have little or no chance of winning in open draw events, can and do take out Super Friday prizes because they are playing against those of similar ability.

Jim gives credit for the ongoing success to the sponsors. The current one is Goonellabah Quality Meats.

Call to arms

THE sixth Australian bowling arm sides championship will be held at East Maitland on December 9-13.

It will be the first time representative bowling arm sides from all states have competed.

Play will be three teams of five.

The bowling arm, the device that allows bowlers to play with a disability that often caused them to drop out of the game, continues to be the biggest growth item on the bowls scene.

Dedicated champion

DOWN Victoria way they have a bowler who not only is a world champion but who spends a lot of time as a dedicated volunteer helping others in the game.

His name is Lucas Protopapas, and he does it all from a wheelchair.

Lucas was born with cerebral palsy in his legs. Now aged 22, he has undergone countless surgical operations.

"When I was about eight years old our local bowls club asked me to come down and try the game," he says. "Once I gave it a go I never looked back."

He tested his spirit and determination in 2014 when a year of gym training helped him conquer the Dandenong Ranges' gruelling 1000 Steps and raise nearly $9000 for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance.

In 2015 he represented Australia at the bowls World Games in England and came away with a pairs gold.

He capped an outstanding 2015 by taking gold in the singles at the Australian Multi-Disability championships on the Gold Coast.

For the past two years he has spent one day each week as a volunteer, lending a hand at Bowls Australia.

He says his involvement is all about giving back to the game and the people who have helped him.

"I try to get my voice out there and share the message that bowls is really fun, especially for people with disabilities," he says.