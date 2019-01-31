Rookie Ram joins Northern Rivers rep team

NEW FACE: Marist Brothers centre Josh Patston has been picked in the Northern Rivers representative rugby league team.

BOOM rookie Josh Patston has been included in the Northern Rivers representative rugby league team to contest the NSW Country Championships this year.

The Marist Brothers centre is one of several new faces in the initial squad with nine returning from the team that won the Under-23s title in Camden last year.

Six went on to make the NSW Country team with hooker Joe Besgrove, lock Kyle Kennedy and winger Michael Dwane back again.

Patston was the Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League rookie of the year last season and emerged as one of the better centres in the competition.

Northern Rivers will have a home ground advantage when they host Central Coast in the first round of the NSW Country Championships at Crozier Field, Lismore on March 9.

"Josh is a strong ball runner and I think he'll really suit our style of play,” Northern Rivers coach Max Beecher said. "We'll have a really good side again if we get everyone we want.”

The biggest loss will be five-eighth Sam Grant and front-rower Caleb Ziebell who was NSW Country player of the year last season.

They do have some big additions with Kel Sheather coming into the side while former NSW Country hooker Zac Beecher is back from a three-year hiatus.

Casino duo Nick Morrissey and Hayden Pratt are back again and will be joined by Cougars second-rower Michael Schipp who will bring extra size to the forward pack.

It shapes as a big reprsentative campaign for second-rower Kalani Hensby who is fresh off winning the NRRRL premiership with Tweed Coast last year.

"Kalani has a bit of experience now and he'll be one of our leaders in his final year,” Beecher said. "The reason we were successful last year is we gave guys ownership of the team and they ran with it.

"Hopefully someone like Aaron Booth or Kel Sheather will come into the halves and do the same this year.”

Byron Bay, Evans Head, Northern United, Mullumbimby and Lower Clarence did not put any names forward for selection.