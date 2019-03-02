Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Macauley Jones' car comes apart as it hits the wall in Adelaide.
Macauley Jones' car comes apart as it hits the wall in Adelaide.
Motor Sports

Crazy 200km/h crash rocks Supercars

by Paul Johnson
2nd Mar 2019 1:54 PM

SUPERCARS rookie Macauley Jones has walked away from a major crash at the Adelaide 500.

The first-year driver and son of team boss Brad Jones suffered a brake failure going into turn 9 and then slammed into the wall backwards in excess of 200km/h before his car got airborne and spun a full 360 degrees as the rear end  was completely ripped apart.

Medical staff rushed to Jones's aid and he managed to walk away from the huge crash unhurt.

"He's had a brake failure, the front brakes initially started to work and the pedal has gone to the floor,'' Brad Jones said.

"He is OK, I can't quite say the same thing about the car. There is a lot of work to be done there to get it sorted out.

"Looking at it how hard that thing hit, I would be surprised it we can do anything with it (the car), but we'll see what happens.

Macauley Jones hits the wall backwards as his car comes apart in a cloud of dust.
Macauley Jones hits the wall backwards as his car comes apart in a cloud of dust.

"I'm pretty devastated for Macca, he has done a great job so far and has not put a foot wrong and it's not the way that you want to start your first race. Fortunately there is nothing wrong with him, he looks like he's fine."

The incident ended the morning practice session at the first race of the season series where defending series champion Scott McLaughlin was fastest with a time of 1:20.2212.

More Stories

Show More
adelaide 500 brad jones macauley jones scott mclaughlin supercars
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    premium_icon Premier confirms $8.2M promise to help flood proof Lismore

    Politics THE Premier has announced funding for flood mitigation project.

    Theatre, music and more... 9 great gigs at City Hall

    premium_icon Theatre, music and more... 9 great gigs at City Hall

    Whats On A comprehensive list of what's coming

    • 2nd Mar 2019 2:14 PM
    Find out first how Carol became Captain Marvel

    premium_icon Find out first how Carol became Captain Marvel

    Movies The anticipated 21st Marvel film opens next week

    Premier promises to stop future floods in CBD

    premium_icon Premier promises to stop future floods in CBD

    News The NSW Government will deliver $8.2 million for a flood mitigation