Ronaldo report suggests shift to Man United

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates Portugal's 2-0 victory over Luxembourg in their Euro 2020 group B qualifying match on Monday (AEST). Picture: Francisco Seco/AP

CRISTIANO Ronaldo could reportedly quit Juventus for a stunning return to Manchester United.

Speaking on television program Chiringuito De Jugones, broadcast on TV channel La Sexta, Spanish panellist Eduardo Inda made the claim that Ronaldo, 34, would ditch Juventus if they failed to win this season's Champions League.

And it's been said that the Portuguese superstar could end up back at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo's future at Juventus looks unclear after his spectacular fallout with boss Maurizio Sarri.

Before the international break, Ronaldo was hooked twice in as many games.

The former Real Madrid man made his feelings perfectly clear as he stormed off the pitch in anger.

Sarri later claimed he took Ronaldo off because the forward was injured, but Ronaldo countered those claims by declaring himself fit for Portugal.

He went on to score his 99th international goal in last Monday's (AEST) 2-0 Euro 2020 qualifier win over Luxembourg.

And to rub salt in the wound, Ronaldo then bizarrely claimed that Sarri was correct and he was not 100 per cent fit.

The striker only joined Juve in the summer of 2018 after a $189 million (£100 million) move from Real Madrid.

He won the Serie A title last term despite recording his second-lowest goal tally in 12 seasons.

And Ronaldo has managed just five Serie A goals in the new campaign to further illustrate his struggles in Turin.

Inda claimed Ronaldo could soon turn his back on Juve, who would be happy to oblige as they look to sign Paul Pogba from Man United and Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain.

Inda said: "Cristiano Ronaldo could leave Juventus at the end of the current season if they do not win the Champions League.

"He went to Turin to try and win the Champions League with a third different club but things are getting complicated.

"Juventus want to sign Pogba and Mbappe. I think it is going to be difficult for them, especially the second one.

"Due to the salary limits, if they want to sign these players they would have to allow for Ronaldo's exit from the club so it is becoming a very likely outcome."

Ronaldo spent six seasons at Manchester United between 2003 and 2009, scoring 118 goals in 294 games.

He won three Premier League titles, the 2004 FA Cup and 2008 Champions League before securing a then-world record $151 million (£80m) move to Real Madrid in 2009.

Ronaldo confirmed his status as one of the best-ever footballers by scoring 450 goals in 438 appearances during nine years at the Bernabeu, winning two La Liga titles and four Champions Leagues in the process.