Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Juventus v Tottenham Hotspur - 2019 International Champions Cup
Soccer

Ronaldo cleared of rape charges

by AP
23rd Jul 2019 5:45 AM

SOCCER star Cristiano Ronaldo won't face criminal charges after a woman accused him of raping her at a Las Vegas Strip resort in 2009.

Prosecutor Steve Wolfson said in a statement on Monday that after reviewing a new police investigation, he determined that sexual assault claims can't be proven beyond a reasonable doubt and no charge will be filed.

Ronaldo's lawyer, Peter Christiansen, wasn't immediately available to comment. Christiansen has said the sex was consensual.

Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, former model and schoolteacher Kathryn Mayorga, did not immediately respond to telephone, text and email messages.

The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.
The woman who accused Ronaldo of sexual assault, Kathryn Mayorga. Picture: Supplied.

She has a lawsuit pending against Ronaldo in US court in Las Vegas. It alleges he or those working for him allowed terms of a confidential financial settlement with Mayorga to become public.

More Stories

cristiano ronaldo football soccer
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    premium_icon Which Lismore business won the top gong?

    Business LISMORE businesses have been recognised in the annual awards for success over the 2018/2019 year.

    The big dry to continue with first-look climate outlook

    premium_icon The big dry to continue with first-look climate outlook

    Weather Rainfall averages are down and temperatures are up: BoM

    Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    premium_icon Inquiry into Universal Medicine backed by Labor leader

    Politics NSW opposition leader Jodi McKay visited Lismore today

    Driving crime 'an offence of stupidity' for man on bond

    premium_icon Driving crime 'an offence of stupidity' for man on bond

    Crime He was subject to bonds after a fraudulent spending spree