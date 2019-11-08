Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area.
News

Toddler found in backyard pool dies in hospital

Tara Miko
8th Nov 2019 8:44 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found face down in a backyard pool in Roma last week has died in hospital in Brisbane.

The 19-month-old boy had been with his father working in the safety-fenced pool area about 6.30pm Wednesday last week when the man returned to the home and, just minutes later, realised the boy was not with him.

An off-duty paramedic was the first on scene when the boy was pulled from the pool and administered immediate first-aid.

The toddler was taken to Roma Hospital in a critical condition before being flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital that night.

He remained in Brisbane and passed away on Saturday.

Roma Patrol Inspector Ray Vine last week told The Chronicle it was a tragic incident.

editors picks roma drowning roma emergency toowoomba emergency
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        EMERGENCY: Residents told to 'seek shelter' from bushfire

        News FIREFIGHTERS have warned that conditions are worsening and the bushfire is out of control.

        • 8th Nov 2019 10:00 AM
        Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        premium_icon Hearing set for Casino childcare centre accused of neglect

        Crime The Casino childcare centre has been charged with neglect

        Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        premium_icon Complaints of illegal asbestos handling investigated

        Environment The council has been inspecting the site of the business

        When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        premium_icon When will Ballina get its proposed ocean pool?

        Council News Committee member talks about how plans are progressing