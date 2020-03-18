ROLLING UPDATES: What to know about COVID-19 in the region

• ROLLING COVERAGE: See our rolling coverage from yesterday (Tuesday) on COVID-19 HERE.

ANZAC Day 2020 Services

The Australian Government has today made the decision to cancel all Australian-led overseas Anzac Day services.

The decision to cancel these services was made in close consultation with health authorities and with host nations, taking into account their response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Minister for Veterans' Affairs Darren Chester said Anzac Day was one of the most important days on the national calendar, but expert advice within Australia and internationally that large public gatherings present an unacceptable risk to the community could not be ignored.

"This decision has not been made lightly and has taken into consideration a number of key factors, primarily concerns about the welfare of Australians and other visitors travelling to Anzac Day services as well as views of host nations regarding visitors and large gatherings, the impact on health systems of overseas nations, and the welfare of staff and contractors travelling overseas," Mr Chester said.

"Domestically, many of the services around the country have been cancelled and the Australian War Memorial is planning to broadcast the national Dawn Service to support individual reflection on this important day, however, this service will not be open to the public.

"Yesterday I spoke with state and territory veterans ministers, and while many of the domestic services are not open to the public we will be exploring opportunities to ensure all Australians have the opportunity to pay their respects and reflect on the service and sacrifice of our veterans.

The Government wanted to give Australians and other visitors as much notice about arrangements for this year's services as possible and registered attendees will be contacted by the Department of Veterans' Affairs (DVA). This decision is for the 2020 commemorations only, and the Government through DVA will plan for next year's commemorations.

Overseas travel off the table

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has ordered Australians not to travel overseas after declaring a biosecurity emergency for the nation.

The travel ban for every Australian is being upgraded to level four - do not travel - for the entire world.

"That is the first time that has ever happened in Australia's history," Mr Morrison said.

Schools remain open

Mr Morrison has ruled out school closures for now, saying it would cost lives because health workers would not be available.

Gatherings of more than 100 banned

He has also announced a ban on non-essential gatherings in indoor areas of more than 100 areas.

For outdoor areas it remains as 500.

The measures are effective now and are legally enforced.

