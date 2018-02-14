ROLLING: Temps inch closer to mid-30s

A temperature of 38 was reached in the sand dunes of Kirra beach at 1.30pm today during the early summer heat on the Tweed Coast.Photo: Scott Powick Daily News

THE Northern Rivers is being pounded by some of the best summer temperatures so far.

We are doing a rolling coverage of the highest temps across the region.

Feel free to let us know how you are coping.

Also be reminded that pets, children and elderly people need that extra care today.

Latest temperatures

2.54pm

Ballina - 32.1

Cape Byron - 28

Casino 36.4

Evans Head - 32.2

Lismore - 36.4

1.30pm

Ballina - 31.9

Cape Byron - 28.2

Casino 34.9

Evans Head - 34.3

Lismore - 34.5

12pm

Ballina - 29.9

Cape Byron - 28

Casino - 31.8

Evans Head - 33.9

Lismore - 32.1

11am

Ballina - 28.9

Cape Byron - 27.4

Casino - 29.9

Evans Head - 31.7

Lismore - 30.3

@9.30am

Ballina - 27.8

Cape Byron - 26.3

Casino - 28.1

Evans Head - 29.7

Lismore - 27.8