ROLLING: Temps inch closer to mid-30s

THE Northern Rivers is being pounded by some of the best summer temperatures so far.
We are doing a rolling coverage of the highest temps across the region.
Feel free to let us know how you are coping.
Also be reminded that pets, children and elderly people need that extra care today.
Latest temperatures
2.54pm
Ballina - 32.1
Cape Byron - 28
Casino 36.4
Evans Head - 32.2
Lismore - 36.4
1.30pm
Ballina - 31.9
Cape Byron - 28.2
Casino 34.9
Evans Head - 34.3
Lismore - 34.5
12pm
Ballina - 29.9
Cape Byron - 28
Casino - 31.8
Evans Head - 33.9
Lismore - 32.1
11am
Ballina - 28.9
Cape Byron - 27.4
Casino - 29.9
Evans Head - 31.7
Lismore - 30.3
@9.30am
Ballina - 27.8
Cape Byron - 26.3
Casino - 28.1
Evans Head - 29.7
Lismore - 27.8