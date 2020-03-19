ROLLING COVERAGE: Your go-to guide for coronavirus updates

MANY local businesses and organisations are making huge changes in response to the coronavirus threat. We are doing our to keep our subscribers up to date with these changes. If you have information you would like to share, please email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Today's headlines

Council lifts supermarket delivery restrictions

Lismore City Council has removed all restrictions, delivery curfews and planning constraints on supermarket loading bays to help them meet current demand in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The move is consistent with current government advice.

"We are trying to proactively respond to the current surge in demand, which is expected to last at least several weeks," Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith said.

"This will assist with restocking shelves more quickly and increase the public's confidence. This is an unprecedented health event and we need to work together as a community during these challenging times."

Public services closed

Tenterfield Shire Council has put in place changes to meet guidelines for public safety. The following facilities will be closed from Thursday:

Tenterfield, Urbenville and Torrington libraries

School of Arts Cinema & Museum

Tenterfield Memorial Pool

Visitor Information Centre

Depot access by appointment only

Council will not be maintaining a face to face customer service desk. Customers are asked to make every effort to pay invoices via phone, internet banking or by credit/debit card on 13 18 16.

The March ordinary council meeting scheduled to be held at Torrington will now be held at the RSL Pavilion in Tenterfield. Members of the public are discouraged from attending.

Dirty Wilson, Lismore

Taking to social media, the eatery said it is "not business as usual".

"We are adapting to this new reality and have made changes to our business... are staff is confused and scared. And so are we," they wrote on Instagram.

"We are sh---ing ourselves on how we can run a business on an 80 per cent downturn."

Dirty Wilson will be taking things "day by day" and may have reduced opening hours.

Some items may not be on the menu as they run out of stock.

Ballina Book Shop

A home delivery service has now been started. If you buy items over $20 in total, home delivery is free in the Ballina area, and $5 to Alstonville and Lennox Head. Phone 6686 2436.

Clunes Store & Cellars

The shop is now taking orders for home delivery of groceries and alcohol. Place an order by emailing info@clunesstore.com.au. Payments will be made over the phone and orders will be left at the front door.

The store and cafe will operate as usual until advised otherwise.